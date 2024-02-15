Israel monitors US data on settler attacks to thwart sanctions





Israel has monitored information provided to the United States by the Palestinian Authority regarding settler violence in the occupied West Bank in recent months, +972 Magazine and Local Call have learned.

Israeli intelligence sources told both sites that they were tracking documents transmitted via private channels by the Palestinian Authority to the Office of the US Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority (USSC) in Jerusalem in order to understand what that the United States knows about settler violence. The intention, they explained, is not to act against the perpetrators but to prevent the information collected from being transformed into sanctions.

US officials, who confirmed that PA officials sent extensive information to the USSC about incidents of settler violence, told +972 and Local Call that this information contributed in part to the decision by President Joe Biden earlier this month to impose sanctions against four people. settlers known for attacking Palestinians and left-wing Israeli activists. Officials added that this information has led to dozens of other settlers being placed on a “blacklist” in recent months barring them from entering the United States.

The USSC was established in 2005 and is responsible for relations between the United States and the Palestinian Authority security forces, as well as security coordination between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. As of November 2021, the office has been led by Lt. Gen. Michael R. Fenzel, who sources say works vigorously to prevent settler violence on the understanding that it undermines regional stability and weakens the Authority's status. Palestinian in the eyes of the Palestinian public.

“We want to know what the Americans know,” an Israeli source told +972 and Local Call. The goal is to know what will happen to us when Fenzel comes demanding answers about these cases. It's not about going after the settlers and arresting them, which is why a lot of people here felt uncomfortable doing that.

“The concern about what Americans know comes from [the understanding] that they intend to do something with this information,” the source continued. Everyone here knows the name Fenzel. The Americans are demanding accountability from Israel, and the Israelis are embarrassed. The fact that we are being asked to search for these documents indicates that Israel does not have good answers. »

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, October 18, 2023. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

According to another Israeli source who spoke to +972 and Local Call, the political-diplomatic echelon in Israel views the growing international concern over settler violence as “political pressure” and is therefore trying to prove that the scale of the phenomenon is not as big. vast as the Americans claim. That's why, the source said, “we are working to help refute these allegations, or prevent them from turning into sanctions.” The political level fears that all kinds of international measures will be taken which would force Israel to resolve this problem. »

More sanctions likely

+972 and Local Call obtained copies of the documents that PA officials collected and sent to the USSC. These documents, which are not publicly available and were transmitted through private channels, include reports briefly describing hundreds of violent incidents that have taken place in the West Bank since October 7.

This information is useful in the United States because it highlights the extent of the phenomenon of settler violence. Unlike information collected by the UN, for example, which focuses primarily on cases of people killed or injured, or property damage, the Palestinian Authority also systematically documents cases of threats and expulsions from grazing areas .

In total, PA officials have provided the USSC with details of hundreds of incidents of settler violence since October 7. These include expulsions from small Palestinian villages and hamlets; arson; shootings that killed eight Palestinians; around a hundred cases in which settlers opened fire with live ammunition on Palestinians or their homes; and hundreds of attacks on Palestinian shepherds, including threats and vandalism.

Most incidents occurred in Area C, which constitutes two-thirds of the West Bank and is entirely under Israeli military and civilian control, where at least 16 Palestinian communities have been displaced since the start of the war due to violence. settlers.

A fire burns following an attack by Israeli settlers that killed four Palestinians in the village of Qusra, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, October 11, 2023. (Wahaj Bani Moufleh/Activestills)

The USSC does not rely exclusively on information transmitted by the PA, but rather collects accounts of settler violence from various sources, including the UN, and then shares these cases with Israeli security agencies to demand take steps to end the violence. Biden's decision to impose sanctions, according to US officials, is the result of the lack of effective Israeli action on this front.

A source with direct knowledge of the process behind recent US sanctions told +972 and Local Call that another economic sanctions announcement by the White House is likely, which could also include high-level Israeli settlers and senior officials with a history of violence. against the Palestinians. According to the source, the blacklist of settlers subject to a travel ban is also expected to grow, and the final number could reach “hundreds of settlers.”

According to another source, a senior US official, the economic sanctions imposed on four settlers by Biden's February 1 executive order were formulated after a thorough investigation that included the collection of information from various sources and did not rely solely on the 'USSC. The file of each of these settlers, the source said, contains unequivocal evidence of involvement in violence that proves the allegations attributed to them.

In his executive order, Biden wrote that “the situation in the West Bank, particularly high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and destruction of property, has reached intolerable levels and poses a serious threat to peace, security and peace. stability of the West Bank and Gaza, Israel and the wider Middle East region. The statement also included details of the offenses committed by the four settlers: David Chai Hasdai, Einan Tanjil, Shalom Zicherman and Yinon Levi.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in response to these sanctions that “Israel takes action against violators everywhere, so there is no need to take exceptional measures in this matter.” But according to an investigation by Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din, 97% of 1,664 Israeli police cases opened between 2005 and 2023 regarding settler violence were closed without any settlers being convicted. In about 81 percent of these cases, the cases were closed because police failed to identify the evidence or the culprits.

In December last year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had begun blacklisting “extremist settlers” who would be barred from entering the country. The announcement sparked a chain reaction, with several European states following suit, and the European Union reportedly considering imposing its own sanctions to prevent extremist settlers from entering EU territory. Earlier this week, the United Kingdom announced its own sanctions against four settlers (only one of whom was among the four targeted by Biden's order), and France imposed a travel ban on 28 settlers it did not was not named.

+972 and Local Call contacted the US Embassy spokesperson for comment, who responded: As a matter of policy, we do not comment on intelligence matters and refer you to the Government of Israel. The Israeli prime minister's office declined to comment.

A version of this article was co-published in Hebrew on Local Call. Read it here.

