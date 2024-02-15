Red Sea attacks: Russia and China clash with US and UK over attacks on Yemen rebels





UNITED NATIONS (AP) Russia and China accused the United States and Britain on Wednesday of illegally attacking military sites used by Yemen's Houthi rebels to launch missiles at commercial ships in the Red Sea, thereby disrupting global shipping.

Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood and UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward countered that the Houthis' attacks were illegal and that their proportionate and legal measures against Yemen's rebels were taken in self-defense .

Woodward said Houthi attacks are driving up global shipping costs, including the costs of food supplies and humanitarian aid in the region.

But Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, and China's U.N. envoy, Zhang Jun, maintained that the U.N. Security Council had never authorized military action against the Yemen.

The clashes took place during a council meeting in which U.N. special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said promising efforts to restore peace to Yemen had been slowed by the rising regional tensions linked to the war in Gaza and in particular to the military escalation in the Red Sea.

Since November, Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea to demand a ceasefire in Israel's Gaza offensive. They have frequently attacked ships with tenuous or no ties to Israel, imperiling shipping on a key route for trade between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

In recent weeks, the United States and the United Kingdom, supported by other allies, have launched airstrikes targeting the Houthis' missile arsenals and launch sites for their attacks.

Wood, the US envoy, said US strikes in response to attacks on US warships are aimed at disrupting and degrading the Houthis' ability to continue their reckless attacks on shipping and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

Since 2014, he said, Iran has provided the Houthis with a growing arsenal of advanced weapons that they have used to target commercial shipping, and Iran cannot deny its role in activating and support for attacks carried out by the Houthis.

Wood accused the Houthis of trying to strangle global shipping through the Red Sea and urged all countries, especially those with direct channels to Iran, to pressure Iranian leaders to rein in the Houthis and put an end to these anarchic attacks.

Russian Polyansky stressed that Moscow categorically condemns attacks and seizures of commercial ships and (…) any attack that hinders freedom of navigation. He said Russia had conveyed messages to the Houthi leaders to focus on Yemen's domestic agenda and pursue peace.

Grundberg, the U.N. envoy, said that in late December, the Houthis, who control the capital and much of the country's north, and Yemen's internationally recognized government committed to a ceasefire to nationally, to measures aimed at improving living conditions and relaunching the intra-Yemeni conflict. political process.

But he said the Yemen peace process could not be isolated from events in the region, and that US and British attacks on Houthi targets as well as the US designation of the Houthis as a Specially Designated Terrorist Group were concerning.

Despite possible complications, my work will continue no matter what, he said. It is therefore imperative that we protect the political space, that communication channels remain open, and that all stakeholders remain actively engaged in my efforts.

Russian Polyansky said the root cause of the current situation is the Israeli military offensive in Gaza following the surprise attack by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7, which caused a chain reaction in the Middle East , notably from the Houthis.

An immediate ceasefire in Gaza will help stabilize the situation in the Red Sea, and de-escalation in those waters will in turn unblock the efforts of special envoy Grundberg, Polyansky said.

Yemen's civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis left their northern stronghold and drove the internationally recognized government out of Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year on behalf of the government, and over time the conflict evolved into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The war has devastated Yemen, already the poorest country in the Arab region, and created one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

Edem Wosornu, director of operations at the UN humanitarian office, told the Council that Yemen still faced massive needs.

This year, she said, more than 18 million people, half the country's population, will need humanitarian assistance.

The UN predicts that 17.6 million people will face severe food insecurity and severe hunger, she said. Nearly half of children under five face moderate to severe growth and development delay.

Last year, the UN received only 40% of its $4.3 billion humanitarian appeal, she said. This year, the Yemen appeal is more targeted, targeting $2.7 billion to reach 11.2 million people across Yemen.

