There has been a significant rise in anti-Semitic abuse in the UK since the Hamas attack, a charity says | antisemitism





Antisemitism has surged in the UK since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, with the number of incidents rising by 589% compared to the same period in 2022.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which monitors anti-Jewish abuse and attacks and provides security to Britain's Jewish community, said the unprecedented rise was a watershed moment for antisemitism in the UK.

There were 4,103 anti-Semitic incidents recorded in the UK in 2023, the highest figure for a year reported to the organisation. Two-thirds of the 2023 incidents occurred after October 7, 2699, compared to 392 during the same period in 2022.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the rise in anti-Jewish hatred and abuse was deeply deplorable, while Labor MP Yvette Cooper said it was a stain on our society.

CST said the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 was the triggering event. [that] It had a profound impact on the level of anti-Semitic incidents in the UK and the impact was immediate.

The first report of anti-Semitism was received at 12:55 pm on 7 October following the Hamas attack. A car with a Palestinian flag and passengers waving their fists in the air through open windows passed a synagogue in Hertfordshire. 31 incidents were reported that day.

The number increased over the following days, reaching 80 on October 11, the highest single-day accident total recorded by CST.

CST has previously noted a surge in anti-Semitism during and after the Gaza conflict in 2021, 2014 and 2009.

There is one important difference this time. Before Israel could coordinate a substantive military response, there was a surge in anti-Semitic incidents in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks, which resulted in the highest Jewish death toll since the Holocaust.

The organization has recorded a sharp increase in incidents of anti-Jewish hate and abuse in schools and universities.

There will be 87 recorded incidents in Jewish schools in 2023, compared to 20 the previous year. There were 111 more incidents involving Jewish children out of school, compared to 41 in 2022 and 127 incidents involving Jewish children or non-religious school staff.

The number of accidents at universities and other higher education institutions also broke the record, reaching 182 in 2023 compared to 60 the previous year.

CST said the most frequent forms of anti-Semitic rhetoric in 2023 referred to or linked Israeli, Palestinian or Hamas terrorist attacks or subsequent wars. Between January 1 and October 6, 19% of reported incidents involved Israel-related anti-Semitism. Between October 7 and December 31, that percentage increased to 56%.

On at least 427 occasions, the phrase Free Palestine was used in speech or writing. While not inherently anti-Semitic comments, in each case they targeted Jews or institutions simply because they were Jewish, or formed part of a larger tirade containing overt anti-Semitic sentiment, CST said.

The phrase has become an almost formulaic slogan expressing anti-Jewish abuse, and criminals know it will offend or intimidate their targets, the report said.

Types of recorded incidents include assaults (up 96% compared to 2022), damage and desecration of Jewish property (up 146%), threats (up 196%), and abusive behavior (up 149%). Online antisemitism increased by 257%.

In 2023, conspiracy theories were evident in 319 of the 4,103 reported incidents, nearly double the 2022 figure. The majority spoke of malevolent Jewish power over world politics, media, finance and other areas.

Incidents were concentrated in areas with large Jewish populations. Although these are still the main targets of anti-Semitism, the CST recorded the first anti-Semitic incident in every police area in England in 2023, according to the report.

Mark Gardner, chief executive of CST, said: “British Jews are strong and resilient, but this explosion of hatred against our community is an absolute shame.” This happens across schools, universities, workplaces, streets and social media.

Our communities are being harassed, threatened, intimidated and attacked by extremists who oppose society as a whole. We thank the government and police for their support. But this is difficult for everyone, and we condemn the stony silence of those parts of society who passionately call out racism in all cases except when it comes to Jew-hatred.

The government said it had taken strong measures to combat anti-Semitism, including increasing funding for security at Jewish schools and synagogues and working with police to ensure hate crimes and expressions of support for the terrorist organization Hamas face the full force of the law. He said so. .

Cooper said: We must not allow events unfolding internationally to increase hatred and prejudice here in our communities. These record high levels are an urgent reminder of the responsibility we all have to root out the scourge of anti-Semitism wherever we find it.

