UK plunges into recession in big blow to Rishi Sunak | recession





In a major blow to Rishi Sunak's promise to kick-start growth, the UK economy fell into recession late last year as struggling households cut back on spending due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product (GDP) fell by a bigger-than-expected 0.3% in the three months to December after falls in all major sectors of the economy and a plunge in retail sales ahead of Christmas.

This follows a 0.1% decline in the third quarter and confirms that a decline in national output for two consecutive quarters is the technical definition of a recession.

Official confirmation of a recession would embarrass the Prime Minister, who has made economic growth one of his government's five top priorities before this year's general election.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Sunak's promises had fallen apart after years of economic stagnation under the Conservatives.

This is Rishi Sunak's recession and the news will be deeply worrying for families and businesses across the UK, she said.

The ONS said overall growth in 2023 was estimated at 0.1%. This is the lowest year since 2009 during the financial crisis, excluding the 2020 economic collapse caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic growth per capita has fallen for seven consecutive quarters, according to official figures, underscoring severe economic uncertainty as households come under pressure from soaring prices and high borrowing costs, the worst performance since modern records began in 1955. was recorded.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: Our initial estimates show the UK economy contracting in the fourth quarter of 2023. Although it has now contracted for two consecutive quarters, the economy has remained broadly stable throughout 2023. .

All major sectors fell in the quarter, with manufacturing, construction and wholesale being the biggest drag on growth, partially offset by increases in hotels and vehicle and machinery rentals.

Economists had expected a shallow recession late last year as households came under pressure from rising borrowing costs and rising prices of essential goods, forcing cuts elsewhere. Widespread strikes and heavy rains across the economy also dampened activity.

However, recent economic developments show that consumer confidence has rebounded since the beginning of this year, thanks to expectations that the Bank of England will cut interest rates as inflationary pressures ease.

The bank's governor, Andrew Bailey, downplayed the significance of the quarterly GDP figures this week, suggesting there were signs of economic recovery that would become more evident in the coming months.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “High inflation is the biggest obstacle to growth, so halving inflation is our top priority.” High interest rates allow the Bank of England to reduce inflation, but low growth is not surprising.

But there are signs that the UK economy is changing direction. Forecasters agree that growth will strengthen further in the coming years, wages will rise faster than prices, mortgage rates will fall and unemployment will remain low. While times remain difficult for many families, we must stick to our plan to cut taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy.

The bank is widely expected to begin cutting interest rates as early as this summer amid growing concerns about an economic slowdown after raising borrowing costs 14 times in a row in response to soaring inflation. Official statistics this week showed inflation unexpectedly held steady at 4% in January, down from more than 10% a year ago.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), this year's economic growth rate is expected to surpass France and Germany at 0.7%, but fall far behind the United States and several other developed countries.

The ONS said Britain's economy was about 1% larger than pre-pandemic levels, putting it ahead of Germany but behind every other country in the G7 group of major developed economies.

The ONS' latest snapshot showed weakness across the economy, with GDP falling due to a difficult Christmas shopping period for retailers late last year.

Output in Britain's key services sector fell for the third consecutive quarter, falling 0.2% in the final three months of 2023, the ONS said, reflecting pressure on household spending due to the cost of living crisis.

Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said: While the shallowness of this recession is comforting, these figures also show that our economy will face a number of headwinds by 2023. It confirms that we are stuck in a cycle of sustained stagnation throughout the year. This has put a heavy strain on activity, including high inflation.

