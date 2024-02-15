Experts say billions in US Senate bill would be better spent domestically | Economic and commercial news





A number of academics, politicians and advocates have condemned the U.S. Senate's passage this week of a foreign financing bill that would provide billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan while American social programs need funding.

It's unclear when or even if the House of Representatives will vote on the measure, which includes $9 billion in international humanitarian aid, some of which could go to Palestinians besieged in Gaza.

But in passing the $95 billion emergency aid package by a margin of 70 to 29 on Tuesday, analysts say the Senate articulated the long-standing priority of weapons on Capitol Hill to the needs for housing, health care, education and debt relief.

Lindsay Koshgarian, program director of the National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, told Al Jazeera she was extremely concerned about the total amount of the Senate legislation.

At $95 billion, that represents a significant increase in the U.S. federal budget and a significant mobilization of resources for the war, she said.

There are huge gaps in where resources go.

This week, on social media, some observers also denounced the foreign aid bill, invoking a lyric from the late rapper Tupac Shakur: I have money for war, but I can't feed the poor.

Skewed priorities

The Senate bill (PDF) provides, among other things, $60 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine and $14.1 billion in security aid to Israel.

Money earmarked for ammunition amounts to throwing money after money, critics of the legislation say. House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested he would not allow the aid plan to come up for a vote in the House because he had demanded immigration reform as part of the legislative package.

Since former President Lyndon B. Johnson's administration in the 1960s escalated the war in Vietnam and derailed the War on Poverty program, the federal government has increasingly cut social spending while devoting increasingly large proportions of its overall budget to militarized programs.

According to a May report from the National Priorities Project, 62% of the $1.1 trillion federal discretionary budget was dedicated to these programs in the 2023 fiscal year.

In contrast, less than $2 of every $5 in federal discretionary spending was available to fund investments in people and communities, including public education, housing, and child care, among other social programs.

We must invest in humanity, both at home and abroad. Congress must stop pouring taxpayer dollars into endless wars and invest in the housing, health care, education and social programs our communities need, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush tweeted Tuesday, after the adoption of the bill by the Senate.

We must invest in humanity, both at home and abroad. Congress must stop spending taxpayer dollars on endless wars and invest in the housing, health, education and social programs our communities need. pic.twitter.com/3Fdy9cs4Sc

Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) February 13, 2024

In particular, the Senate's decision to channel more military aid to Israel as it continues to bombard the Gaza Strip has fueled widespread criticism and raised questions about the Capitol's priorities.

In a situation where the International Court of Justice has declared it plausible that genocide could occur [in Gaza]The Senate's decision to approve sending $14 billion in weapons to Israel makes the United States more directly complicit, said Mike Merryman-Lotze, Just Peace global policy director at the American Friends Service Committee .

William Hartung, a senior fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and an expert on U.S. military budgets, also said that overall, even by Washington standards, $95 billion is a lot of money.

The passage of the Senate bills, Hartung wrote in Forbes on Wednesday, lays bare the federal government's skewed priorities.

Despite deep divisions, it is possible to gain bipartisan support for a package that primarily involves financing arms exports. Don't expect such an emergency measure to solve record levels of homelessness, help one in six American children living in poverty, or accelerate investments to combat the climate crisis, he said. declared.

A boost to employment?

Biden argued that the bipartisan legislation is essential to U.S. national security interests and sends a clear message that his administration continues to support its allies. The bill will also strengthen the U.S. economy by creating jobs, according to the president.

While this bill sends military equipment to Ukraine, it spends the money right here in the United States of America, in places like Arizona, where Patriot missiles are built; and Alabama, where Javelin missiles are built; and Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas, where artillery shells are manufactured, Biden said in a White House speech Tuesday.

And the way it works is we supply Ukraine with military equipment from our stockpiles, and then we spend our money to replenish those stockpiles so that our military has access to these stockpiles that are made right here in America by American workers, he said.

This not only supports American jobs and communities, but also allows us to invest in maintaining and strengthening our own defense manufacturing capacity.

But research has shown that other types of government spending would do more to boost employment than what one researcher described (PDF) as Washington's tendency to feed one militarized economy wolf at the expense of others .

Heidi Peltier, a senior fellow at Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs and program director of the Costs of War Project, wrote in a June report that military spending supports 6.1 jobs per 1 million dollars spent.

For comparison, the report finds that health care creates 11.6 jobs per million dollars, almost double, while a $1 million investment in K-12 education creates 21 jobs, or more than three times more. The same investment in wind and solar would also create 9 to 14 percent more jobs.

Better uses for $95 billion

According to Koshgarian of the Institute for Policy Studies, there are myriad ways to better use $95 billion to support Americans, from funding anti-poverty programs and children's education to addressing the problems of financial accessibility to housing.

She noted, for example, that a critical federal nutrition program for women, infants and children, known as WIC, faces a billion-dollar funding gap. It's an incredibly important program, many families rely on it, she said. It would be easy to find $1 billion to cover the deficit.

The United States is also failing to meet its climate adaptability and green economy goals, Koshgarian told Al Jazeera, and the public is constantly being told we don't have the funds to finance these programs in their entirety.

Greater investments in programs like these, she added, will pay off in multiple ways for the people of this country, just like investing in wars abroad. [doesnt].

When the United States invests in war elsewhere, it only perpetuates these instabilities, and this is not a cycle that can end by investing again and again in militarism.

The Senate bill raises questions about U.S. funding priorities. [File: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via AFP]

Merryman-Lotze, of the American Friends Service Committee, also said $95 billion could be better spent on national priorities, such as the environment and education.

And if the United States really wants to address the root causes of conflicts abroad, it could also do better than spending money on weapons, he added.

The American approach to conflict and problems is highly militarized, whether it is the way we respond to crime in our country through policing and prisons, or the way we Let's respond to conflicts abroad with military force, Merryman-Lotze told Al Jazeera. .

In most cases, the first thing we turn to is the military, the police, violence and weapons. This is how our system has been built over decades, and it is necessary to break with this dependence on the idea that force is the way to ensure our security.

