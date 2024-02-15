UK enters recession after sharper-than-expected decline in GDP | business news





The UK economy has officially entered recession, figures have shown.

A recession is defined as two consecutive three-month periods in which the economy contracts rather than grows.

Gross domestic product (GDP), a key measure of economic growth, fell 0.3% from October to December, the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows.

The decline is steeper than expected, as economists had expected a 0.1% contraction.

This is due to the negative economic growth rate recording 0.1% for three months from July to September.

However, this data is only an estimate and is subject to revision.

Figures are regularly revised as more information becomes available.

Money Latest: What the unexpectedly large contraction means

Previous recessions have been long-lasting, such as the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, but this one is likely to be mild and short-lived.

This could also lead interest rate setters at the Bank of England to cut interest rates more quickly and lower borrowing costs.

But the data will be bad news for Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives, who have made economic growth one of their five key pledges.

The cost of living crisis has weakened consumers' spending power, with high inflation and expensive energy bills eating into disposable income.

Why is the economy slowing down?

ed conway

Economics and Data Editor

@EdConwaySky

Economists have realized, for some reason that no one quite remembers, that if the economy shrinks for two consecutive quarters, it means a technical recession.

In fact, it deserves to be called the “R word” by that definition, but if the first quarter of this year delivers growth returns, it would be the shallowest recession since 1956. And that's assuming one of these quarterly declines isn't fully corrected.

Read Ed's full analysis here.

The storm kept shoppers home and limited production.

Precipitation was well above average for the last three months of 2023. Output fell 1.3% due to faster wind speeds and increased household spending, government consumption and construction.

The ONS said last month that retail sales in the key December shopping month fell to levels not seen since mid-COVID-19 lockdown in January 2021.

The UK economy has suffered from productivity issues, particularly due to the pandemic. As the virus recedes and lockdowns dissipate, the number of people with long-term patients who are neither working nor looking for work has reached an all-time high.

Strikes have led to lower productivity as private and public sector workers across industries have gone on strike throughout 2023.

Image: Photo: Istock

Commenting on the data, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “High inflation is the biggest barrier to growth, so halving inflation is our top priority. Interest rates are high, but the Bank of England can reduce inflation. Low growth is not surprising.

“But there are signs that the UK economy is changing direction. Forecasters agree that growth will strengthen over the next few years, wages will rise faster than prices, mortgage rates will fall and unemployment will remain low. “While times remain difficult for many families, we must stick to our plan to cut taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy.”

Regarding X, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer wrote: “Rishi Sunak has failed to turn the corner on 14 years of Tory economic decline. Britain is facing a recession and it is workers who will pay the price. It is time for change. Only Labor will deliver.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-economy-in-a-recession-13071973 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos