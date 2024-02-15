US investigates Israel's use of US weaponsExBulletin





The Biden administration is examining several of the deadliest airstrikes to see if Israel is misusing U.S. weapons. But the administration has been reluctant to use its military aid as leverage.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The Biden administration has expressed concerns to Israel over the high number of civilian deaths in Gaza. And now officials are investigating several of the deadliest airstrikes to see whether Israel is misusing U.S. weapons. But the administration has been reluctant to use its military aid as leverage. NPR's Michele Kelemen is here to explain it all. Hi Michele.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Hello, Mary Louise.

KELLY: First of all, this is an official investigation. Who runs it?

KELEMEN: Yeah, well, the State Department has what's called the Civilian Harm Incident Response Guidelines, which is sort of an internal reporting system when U.S. weapons are used in mass casualty attacks. Here's how State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller describes it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MATTHEW MILLER: This process is not intended to function as a rapid response mechanism. Rather, it is about systematically assessing incidents causing harm to civilians and developing appropriate policy responses to reduce the risk of such incidents recurring in the future and to incentivize partners to conduct military operations in accordance with the IHL.

KELEMEN: Now, he wouldn't talk about specific incidents that are part of this formal review, but we do know that the State Department has investigated the alleged use of white phosphorus in Lebanon, and that it has investigated some of the deadliest attacks in Gaza. The Wall Street Journal says that includes a 2,000-pound bomb dropped on a refugee camp last October.

KELLY: So here's my question. If the State Department determines that Israel has indeed misused U.S. weapons, will there be consequences for Israel?

KELEMEN: Well, there could be aid cuts. But you know, you heard Miller say that this is not a rapid response mechanism, so I wouldn't expect the United States to jump to any conclusions on this or cut off its aid . And that worries Josh Paul. He left the State Department last year because of the war in Gaza. He had worked, you know, on military aid programs, including those for Israel. Hear how he reacted to the news that the United States is investigating some of these incidents.

JOSH PAUL: The time to act is now. It is not in six months or a year that we will consider a new tranche of requests from Israel. What we need is to ensure that American weapons are not used to kill thousands of civilians. And that’s a question we already know the answer to. So I would say, you know, while it's good that the department is applying some of its tools to look at these questions, the answers are obvious and the time to act is now.

KELEMEN: And so far, Paul says, the Biden administration has not placed any real conditions on military aid to Israel.

KELLY: And why not?

KELEMEN: You know, the United States is now focused on another pause in fighting in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas. And the argument that I often hear here at the State Department is that the pressure should be on Hamas, not Israel at the moment. U.S. officials also often claim that Hamas uses civilians as human shields, and that is one reason civilian deaths are so high in Gaza. Now, diplomats are raising specific cases directly with Israeli authorities and pressuring Israelis to limit civilian casualties. But they don't seem to want to use aid as leverage with Israel at this point.

KELLY: What about members of Congress? Because we've heard voices on Capitol Hill opposing the Biden administration on this.

KELEMEN: Well, some Democrats certainly have. Maryland native Chris Van Hollen says Benjamin Netanyahu's Israeli government has largely ignored U.S. calls to protect civilians in Gaza. And he thinks it's time for the United States to do something. The next test, Mary Louise, is what is happening in Rafah, near the Gaza-Egypt border. Israel says there are few Hamas battalions there, but there are also more than a million Palestinian refugees in Rafah. And the Biden administration has told Israel it needs a real plan to protect civilians before any ground offensive. So far, U.S. officials say there is no credible plan.

KELLY: That's NPR's Michele Kelemen, who works at the State Department. Thank you Michele.

KELEMEN: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF IMAN OMARI AND ANNA WISE SONG, "MOVE TOO FAST")

