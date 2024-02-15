In the fourth quarter of 2023, UK GDP will decline by 0.3% and enter a technical recession.





UK quarterly GDP was -0.3% in the fourth quarter (-0.1% estimate). UK GDP in December was -0.1% compared to the previous month (-0.2% expected). GBP/USD maintains losses near 1.2550 on UK GDP data.

The UK economy shrank 0.3% QoQ in the three months to December, compared with a 0.1% contraction in the third quarter of 2023. The market consensus for the reported period was -0.1%.

Full-year UK GDP fell 0.2% in the fourth quarter, compared to the expected 0.1% and grew 0.3% in the third quarter.

UK GDP in December fell 0.1% month-on-month, compared with a 0.3% increase reported in November, beating expectations of -0.2%.

Meanwhile, the December Services Index recorded -0.2% for 3M/3M, -0.2% for Previous and 0.1% for Expected.

Other data from the UK showed industrial production and manufacturing production increased by 0.6% and 0.8% respectively on a monthly basis in December.

Separately, Total Business Investment increased by 1.5% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“Slow growth is not surprising,” UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said of the UK GDP report.

Additional quotes from Jeremy Hunt

There are signs that the UK economy is changing course.

A more cautious monetary policy stance is still being considered.

Although times are still difficult for many families, we must stick to the plan.

Market reaction to UK GDP data

The UK GDP figures had little impact on the pound market. At press time, GBP/USD is trading 0.07% lower on the day at 1.2555.

GBP/USD: 15-minute chart

pound sterling price today

The table below shows the rate of change for Pound Sterling (GBP) against the major currencies it is currently listed on. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.07% 0.03% 0.10% -0.32% 0.09% -0.12% EUR 0.00% 0.06% 0.02% 0.09% -0.33% 0.09% -0.12% GBP -0.07% -0.08% – 0.06% 0.01% -0.40% 0.00% -0.20% CAD -0.04% -0.02% 0.04% 0.06% -0.35% 0.05% -0.14% AUD -0.08% -0.10% -0.01% -0.07% -0.43% -0.01% -0.21% Yen 0.29% 0.32% 0.35% 0.32% 0.38% 0.38% 0.18% NZD -0.10% -0.10% -0.02% -0.07% -0.01% -0.41% -0.22% CHF 0.12% 0.12% 0.19% 0.15% 0 .22% -0.20% 0.21%

Heatmap shows the percentage change between major currencies. The base currency is selected from the left column and the quote currency is selected from the top row. For example, if you select Euro in the left column and move along the horizontal line to Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box represents EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Pound Sterling FAQs

Pound sterling (GBP) is the world's oldest currency (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. According to 2022 data, it is the fourth most traded foreign exchange (FX) unit in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion per day. The main trading pair is GBP/USD (aka ‘cable’). FX, GBP/JPY or ‘Dragon’ as it is known to traders, accounts for 11% (3%) and EUR/GBP (2%). Pound sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The most important factor affecting the value of the pound sterling is the monetary policy determined by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decision on whether it has achieved its main goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of about 2%. The main tool to achieve this is interest rate adjustments. If inflation is too high, the BoE will try to curb it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for individuals and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP. High interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to store their funds. When inflation falls too low, it is a sign that economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE would consider lowering interest rates to ease credit so that businesses can borrow more to invest in growth projects.

The data release measures the health of the economy and could have an impact on the value of the pound. Indicators such as GDP, manufacturing and services PMI, and employment can all influence the direction of GBP. A strong economy is good for sterling. Not only would this attract more foreign investment, it could directly strengthen the GBP by encouraging the BoE to raise interest rates. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the pound is likely to fall.

Another important data release for the pound sterling is the balance of trade. This indicator measures the difference between the amount a country earns through exports and the amount it spends on imports during a specific period. When a country produces exports that are in high demand, its currency only benefits from the additional demand created by foreign buyers willing to buy. These products. Therefore, a positive net trade balance strengthens the currency, while a negative net trade balance strengthens the currency.

This section below is a preview of UK GDP data, published at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

UK GDP is expected to contract slightly in the fourth quarter. The Bank of England expects gross domestic product (GDP) to recover gradually over the next few quarters. Pound Sterling is at risk of further losses while it is below the 200-day SMA.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is due to release its high-level report on fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) on Thursday.

At the recent Bank of England (BoE) meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expected a slow but steady rise in GDP growth over the coming quarters.

If GDP meets market consensus, the UK economy would have entered a 'technical recession' following the 0.1% contraction recorded in the previous quarter.

BoE officials also said that about two-thirds of the impact of the interest rate hike on GDP levels has already been realized.

The BoE is expected to be one of the latest central banks to start cutting policy rates, according to investor expectations. Traders expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) and European Central Bank (ECB) to cut interest rates by the summer, but the “Old Lady” is expected to begin the easing cycle later this year, with a September meeting likely. . candidate.

UK GDP Forecast

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the UK economy contracted by 0.1% QoQ in the previous quarter, compared with a 0.2% increase in the April-June period last year. The economy was also expected to contract by 0.1% in the three months through December.

At its latest meeting, the BoE downgraded its economic growth forecast and now expects GDP to be flat in the first quarter of 2024.

Currently, UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation continues to be among the highest within any major world economy. As seen in the most recent ONS report, the headline CPI in January rose 4.0% year-on-year, remaining in line with the December figure. Meanwhile, core CPI remained rigid, rising 5.1% compared to the same period last year.

When will the UK release its fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and what impact could this have on GBP/USD?

The UK is scheduled to release fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) flash estimates at 7am GMT on Thursday 15 February. The economy was expected to contract by 0.1% in the three months to December. On a monthly basis, GDP in December is expected to contract by 0.2%, down from a 0.3% expansion in November.

Inflation in the UK came in lower than expected in January. Inflationary pressures appeared to have increased less than markets and the BoE had expected. The CPI figures have prompted a reassessment of expectations about the central bank's intention to start cutting policy rates, with market participants now seeing a 75bps rate cut possible this year.

Pablo Piovano, US session manager and senior analyst at FXStreet, said: “A breach of the 2024 low of 1.2518, recorded on February 5, could result in further losses for GBP/USD, initially towards the December 2023 low of 1.2500, recorded on December 13. A break in this area could lead to a potential test again of the weekly low of 1.2187 printed on November 10, 2023. On the other hand, the weekly high of 1.2683 seen on February 13 should provide initial resistance and is seen as the latest defense for a possible rally towards the 2024 high of 1.2785 recorded on January 12.”

Piovano added: “A clear violation of the key 200-day SMA at 1.2562 today would open the door for the downward bias to persist, at least in the near term.”

GDP FAQs

A country's gross domestic product (GDP) measures the economic growth rate over a period of time (usually a quarter). The most reliable figures compare GDP to a previous quarter (e.g., Q2 2023 vs. Q1 2023) or a year ago (e.g., Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022). Annual quarterly GDP figures estimate growth rates of: That quarter seemed as if it would remain constant for the rest of the year. However, this can be misleading if a temporary shock affects growth in one quarter but is unlikely to last throughout the year. For example, this occurred in the first quarter of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and growth plummeted.

A higher GDP outcome is generally positive for a country's currency. This is because it reflects a growing economy that is not only more likely to produce exportable goods and services, but also more likely to attract more foreign investment. Likewise, a fall in GDP usually has a negative impact on the currency. When the economy grows, people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country's central bank would then have to raise interest rates to force the value of the local currency to rise to fight inflation, with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors.

As the economy grows and GDP rises, people spend more, causing inflation. The central bank then has to raise interest rates to prevent inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding gold rather than keeping it in a cash savings account. Therefore, higher GDP growth is generally a bearish factor for gold prices.

