The UK economy fell into a technical recession at the end of 2023.





Skyline view of the City of London financial district.

Mike Kemp | In photos | getty images

LONDON The British economy fell into a technical recession in the final quarter of last year, early figures showed on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% in the last three months of the year, marking the second consecutive quarter of decline.

There is no official definition of a recession, but two consecutive quarters of negative growth is widely considered a technical recession.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had a consensus forecast of -0.1% for the October to December period.

All three key sectors of the economy contracted in the fourth quarter, with the ONS reporting a 0.2 per cent decline in services, a 1 per cent decline in production and a 1.3 per cent decline in construction.

For the full year 2023, UK GDP is estimated to have increased by just 0.1% compared to 2022. During the month of December, production decreased by 0.1%.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said high inflation remained the “biggest barrier to growth”. This is because the Bank of England keeps interest rates firm and hinders economic growth.

He said: “But there are signs that the UK economy is changing direction. Forecasters say growth will strengthen over the next few years, wages will rise faster than prices, mortgage rates will fall and unemployment will remain low. “I agree,” he added.

In the UK, inflation has fallen significantly, but remains well above the UK's peer economies and the Bank of England's 2% target, putting pressure on household finances. The headline consumer price index in January was 4% compared to the same period last year.

In particular, per capita gross domestic product (GDP), which reflects population growth, decreased by 0.4% over the past three months, followed by a 0.6% decrease in the fourth quarter, and decreased further quarterly last year. For all of 2023, seasonally adjusted GDP per capita decreased by 0.7%.

'Shallow and short-term' recession

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said the figures likely suggested the recession “could potentially be shallow and short-term and therefore not reflective of actual economic conditions.” We aim for a ‘mute recovery’ throughout 2024.

“The contraction in UK GDP in December and the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to persistent high inflation, structural weaknesses in the labor market and low productivity growth, as well as adverse weather,” Brooks said in an email.

“These factors have impacted the performance of the services and construction sectors, which are key drivers of the UK economy.”

He said some of these disruptions are temporary and have already begun to ease, noting that inflation in January was below expectations for a reacceleration.

“We expect inflation to fall in the coming months, easing the burden on UK households and supporting a consumer-led economic recovery,” Brooks added.

“A key indicator to watch is inflation in the services sector, which accounts for the majority of economic activity and employment in the UK and reflects wage growth and the strength of consumer demand, which are critical to the UK’s recovery.”

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said Thursday's figures and weaker-than-expected inflation data “may raise concerns about economic growth next year”.

“Although most sectors of the economy have performed poorly, optimists will point out that there is plenty of room for interest rate cuts if current inflation and growth trends accelerate.”

