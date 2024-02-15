US considers mass release of detained migrants due to budget concerns





By Bernd Debusmann JrBBC News, Washington

Getty Images More than 6.3 million migrants have been arrested for entering the United States illegally since 2021.

A senior U.S. immigration official said authorities plan to release thousands of detained migrants amid a severe budget crisis.

The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told CBS, the BBC's US partner, that between 4,000 and 6,000 migrants could be released.

A bipartisan border bill that would have funded immigration detentions collapsed last week.

ICE currently holds approximately 38,000 migrants in long-term detention centers.

The bipartisan border bill, which failed due to Republican opposition last week, would have provided $7.6 billion ($6 billion) for ICE, including an additional $3.2 billion for detention capacity that would have increased the agency's capacity to house detainees by several thousand beds.

According to the Washington Post — which first reported the story — the bill's failure prompted ICE officials to circulate an internal proposal to cut costs by reducing detentions from 38,000 to 22 000.

Although the proposal would see some migrants deported to their home countries, many would be released to the United States, the report added.

In response to a question from the BBC, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – which includes ICE – said Congress had “chronically underfunded” efforts to secure the border.

Rejecting the border bill, the spokesperson added, “will endanger DHS's current removal operations” and “put even more strain on our already overburdened workforce.”

The spokesperson said that without “adequate funding” for Customs and Border Patrol, ICE and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, “the department will have to reprogram or withdraw resources from other efforts.”

A budget shortfall would also mean ICE's ability to deport migrants would suffer, one of several potential changes to DHS operations cited by the spokesperson.

Such a move would almost certainly face intense criticism from Republicans, who have long called for tougher enforcement and fewer migrants “paroled” into the United States pending proceedings before the immigration court.

The border has become an extremely controversial issue in the United States.

A January poll by CBS – the BBC's US partner – suggests that almost half of Americans view the situation at the border as a crisis, with 63% wanting “tougher” policies.

Since the start of President Joe Biden's term, more migrants have been detained while crossing the border illegally than under Donald Trump, Barack Obama or George W. Bush.

Of a total of more than 6.3 million people, about 2.4 million have been allowed to enter the United States, most of them awaiting the decision of immigration courts.

On a monthly basis, migrant detentions reached a record high of more than 302,000 in December 2023, but fell 50% to around 124,000 in January.

CBP officials attributed the drastic decline to “seasonal trends, as well as increased enforcement efforts.”

Experts also attributed the drop in the number of migrant “encounters” at the border following a December meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mexican President Andrs Manuel López Obrador.

