Empty office buildings litter American cities. What happens next is up for debateExBulletin





What happens to all this empty space? Thomas Barwick .

rock legendThomas Barwick

Thomas Barwick

Across the United States, empty office buildings are leaving once-bustling downtown areas with less foot traffic and forcing experts, residents and officials to figure out what exactly will become of these vacant structures.

A recent study by real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield found that about a fifth of U.S. office space was vacant at the end of last year. The vacancy rate varies, with cities like Los Angeles, Houston, and Cincinnati hovering around 25 percent and cities like Savannah, Ga., and Naples, Fla., hovering below 5 percent.

The high rate of job vacancies is not simply due to the shift to a work-from-home culture due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to David Smith, head of Americas Insights at Cushman & Wakefield, author of the study .

“In recent years, it's really been four factors that have impacted office occupancy,” he told NPR. “One is we've had a lot of economic uncertainty since 2020 and early 2021, and then, again, certainly over the last year as interest rates have increased.”

Smith also considers remote and hybrid working, the surplus of new construction more attractive to office seekers, and the reliance on subleased space to help offset the costs of owning an office building.

Despite these challenges, Smith is optimistic that the vacancy rate is peaking and a return to office space is imminent for two main reasons.

“The first is that we expect to see job growth accelerate through 2025 and beyond and that office-based industries in particular will take a disproportionate share of new jobs created,” he said. -he declares.

“And secondly, we're tracking several hundred different companies and their policies around working in the office. And all of them, while they've changed their policies over the last couple of years, are actually moving toward hiring more staff.”

An uncertain return to the office

The debate over return-to-power policies has been going on for more than a year now, as bosses and workers consider what a post-pandemic world should look like.

In the private sector, job performance requirements have become stricter, NPR's Andrea Hsu reported in September, echoing the findings of Smith's policy analysis.

“What we saw was that people loved coming back to the office,” Matthew Saxon, Zoom’s chief human resources officer, said last year. “There's a buzz. There's something about being able to go to lunch with your teammates.”

Zoom is just one company on a growing list that is moving away from remote work by increasing mandatory weekly days in the office for employees. Some other companies have begun requiring employees to travel close to office centers and have begun eliminating entirely remote positions.

This is despite the fact that some workers report higher levels of job satisfaction, work-life balance and productivity when given the choice between working remotely or in the office, and that some researchers say that an office presence hasn't helped big companies make more money.

A possible abandonment of offices

As the United States faces a well-documented housing problem and office building owners face a vacancy crisis, some people have begun to think about the possibility of a mutually beneficial solution for two groups that would convert empty buildings into residential housing.

San Francisco officials, for example, have relaxed rules for some office-to-residential conversions. In Washington, D.C., the mayor proposed bigger tax breaks for office conversions.

Yet space conversion has proven costly, complicated and time-consuming, with the process often also steeped in bureaucracy. It's also more difficult to achieve for buildings built after 1950, according to Robert Fuller of the architecture firm Gensler.

“A lot of the old pre-war office buildings have already been converted and tend to function quite well,” Fuller told NPR last year. “What we're seeing today is a flood of buildings built in the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s that were much deeper. The advent of air conditioning and fluorescent lighting allowed these buildings on the ground are much larger, and those tend to be a little more difficult.

This is because the center is often darker and does not receive sunlight, making conversion into houses more difficult.

As for Smith of Cushman & Wakefield, he says the office will continue to be a part of the American landscape for decades to come.

“I think the long-term trajectory is that the office is a core part of the economy,” he said.

“I think it's also an opportunity for the office market to redevelop itself. And actually, in 10 or 15 years, we'll look back and the office market will have revolutionized itself in a really exciting way.”

The interview with David Smith was conducted by Sacha Pfeiffer, produced by Alejandra Marquez Janse and edited by Sarah Handel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/15/1231233364/office-building-return-to-work-remote-housing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos