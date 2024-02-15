



Britain's recession is 'in balance' but there are signs that growth is starting to recover, the governor of the Bank of England has said.

Andrew Bailey welcomed Wednesday's inflation data – which remained at 4% in January – as “very encouraging” amid the Bank's ongoing attempts to lower interest rates to its target of 2%.

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s good news,” he told the Senate Economic Committee Wednesday afternoon.

But the governor added that the numbers did not fundamentally change the bank's outlook for potentially cutting interest rates in the coming months.

“I think we remain broadly where we thought we would go, but this is certainly encouraging compared to where we could have been,” Mr Bailey said.

The Bank of England expects inflation to rise slightly to 4.1%, while economists polled by Reuters expect inflation to rise slightly to up to 4.2%.

Inflation rates have been trending downward in recent months, except for a sharp rise in December.

The bank has left interest rates unchanged at 5.25% for a fourth consecutive session, and Mr Bailey previously told Sky News he expected the next step would be a cut. But the bank has not yet decided when that will be.

The economy is slowing down. Addressing unproductivity is the way out.

The British economy shrank by 0.1% from July to September last year and is expected to contract by the same amount from October to December last year.

In this case, the UK would meet the recession criteria of two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

There are several reasons for this. The economy has struggled to gain momentum since the pandemic after persistent inflation lowered the value of imports and dampened spending.

If we look more closely at the end of last year, we also saw a storm that kept shoppers at home and strike action that reduced the working day.

What's important to note is that there is a lot of disagreement among economists about whether these ways of measuring recessions actually tell us much.

We could nominally enter a recession, but that wouldn't necessarily lead to any changes in terms of people's living experiences because the cost-of-living crisis continues.

The unemployment rate is 3.8%, near historic lows. This figure is less than half of what it was during the recession following the 2008 financial crisis.

So rather than a massive contraction, the best way to think about this is that the economy is at a standstill and needs stimulus.

As to where these improvements are coming from, there has been only a marginal increase in productivity since the financial crisis, and making improvements here is the real source of long-term improvements in living standards.

This comes ahead of new growth figures on Thursday morning, which could indicate the UK has slipped into recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) previously estimated that gross domestic product (GDP) would decline by 0.1% in the three months from July to September.

Economists polled by Reuters expect another 0.1% decline in the fourth quarter, according to Thursday's figures.

Read more about the business case: Bloomsbury benefits from 'BookTok' and Sarah J Maas 'Pandemic' hits record high. Train drivers from five companies voted to continue strike action.

Mr Bailey told the committee whether the UK would enter a 'technical recession' on Thursday was 'in the balance'.

“Overall last year, GDP was basically flat. Frankly, it wouldn’t take much to tip either way,” he added.

But the governor expressed some optimism about next year.

“I think this will be more important in some ways going forward. For example, some of the surveys are showing signs of an upward trend starting. This year, we are seeing a moderate upward trend and it will continue beyond that,” he told the committee.

