Palestinians living in the United States cannot be deported, White House says





WASHINGTON (AP) The White House announced Wednesday that Palestinians living in the United States will be protected from deportation as the war between Israel and Hamas continues, citing the significant deterioration of conditions on the ground in Gaza.

The Palestinians will be covered by what is known as deferred forced departure, an authority used at the president's discretion. The directive signed by President Joe Biden effectively allows Palestinian immigrants who would otherwise have to leave the United States to remain without threat of deportation. This protection will last 18 months, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, and will provide qualifying Palestinians with temporary refuge.

While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain at risk, Biden wrote in the memorandum that accompanied the announcement.

Biden's decision comes after more than 100 Democratic lawmakers called on the White House to use either deferred forced departure or a similar authority, called temporary protected status, to ensure that Palestinians currently in the United States are not forced to return to dangerous conditions in Gaza. .

More than 28,000 Palestinians, including thousands of women and children, have been killed in the past four months in Gaza, Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, who led the Democrats' efforts, said Wednesday. Congress. Today's decision by the Administration protects Palestinians in the United States from forced return in these clearly dangerous and deadly conditions.

Palestinians who have been convicted of crimes or considered a threat to public security are not eligible, Sullivan said. Those who decide to return home voluntarily would also lose all protection from deportation.

The president faces growing backlash from Arab Americans and progressives for his wholehearted support for Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, although Biden insisted he was trying to minimize casualties civil.

More than 27,000 people, mostly women and minors, have been killed in Gaza since Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped around 250 others, mostly civilians, during its attack.

It is unclear how many Palestinians would be affected by the deferred departure designation, but the number would be small. According to the lawmakers' November letter, approximately 7,241 nonimmigrant visas were issued to Palestinians in 2022, the most recent year for which data was available, although this is not a exact correlation with the number of eligible people.

The designation does not constitute a specific immigration status, but individuals covered by the policy are not subject to deportation. Eligibility requirements are based on conditions set by Biden. Others currently included in the same policy are people from Liberia and Hong Kong.

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/palestinians-deportation-protection-biden-israel-hamas-cf45e53ee0959cf115b59bf7baa39db8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos