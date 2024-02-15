UK, Ukraine jointly lead alliance of major international capabilities to supply thousands of drones





Ukraine will receive thousands more drones as Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced today that the UK will co-lead a major drone capability alliance with Latvia for Ukraine.

As part of the coalition, the UK will expand and streamline its provision of West's first-person view (FPV) drones to Ukraine. FPV drones have proven highly effective on the battlefield since Russia's full-scale invasion, providing operators with situational awareness capabilities to target enemy positions, armored vehicles and ships carrying explosives.

The UK will leverage the strengths of Western industry by competing to produce these drones at scale and at affordable prices. This is the first project of the 200 million drone package announced by the Prime Minister in January this year. The UK will order thousands of FPV drones for Ukraine, including from British manufacturers, giving a boost to the industry and delivering on the Prime Minister's priorities for economic growth.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said:

The UK remains committed to providing Ukraine with the support it needs, increasing aid to $2.5 billion this year and committing $200 million to drone manufacturing, making it Ukraine's largest drone supplier.

Today we go even further. I am proud to announce that the UK and Latvia will co-lead an international coalition to build Ukraine's critical drone capability. Together, we will provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to defend itself and win this war so that President Putin's illegal and barbaric ambitions fail.

The Secretary of Defense will also meet with his NATO counterparts today to review progress on support for Ukraine, NATO's new warfighting plan, strengthening defense production capabilities, and preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, where leaders will commemorate the alliance's 75th anniversary.

The UK continues to play a leading role in NATO, contributing to all operations and missions, deploying almost all forces and delivering a full range of capabilities under the NATO military model.

At the NATO Ministerial, the Minister of Defense will bring together representatives from 13 NATO allies* and Sweden to sign agreements on two new multinational procurement initiatives focused on munitions and missiles. This UK-led initiative aims to increase defense industrial capacity in the Euro-Atlantic region, rapidly replenish stockpiles and continue support for Ukraine. This multinational approach provides a scalable solution for countries to jointly procure more types of missiles and munitions needed by NATO and Ukraine.

The UK is also working with NATO allies Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States to provide priority air defense equipment to Ukraine. The partnership, to which Canada recently joined, has so far delivered hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and systems to keep Ukrainian cities safe from Russian bombings.

Tomorrow, the Secretary of Defense will attend the Munich Security Conference and meet with international officials to discuss Euro-Atlantic security issues, including support for Ukraine.

The UK has pledged to stand by Ukraine for as long as it needs to and has pledged to provide Ukraine with $2.5 billion in military support in 2024/25, $200 million more than the previous two years.

Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania and Trkije.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-to-supply-thousands-of-drones-as-co-leader-of-major-international-capability-coalition-for-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos