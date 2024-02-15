Biden signs order to protect US Palestinians from deportation | Joe Biden





Joe Biden signed an order protecting several thousand Palestinians in the United States who need protection from deportation for the next 18 months, the White House announced Wednesday, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The move grants deferred forced departure to about 6,000 Palestinians, a Biden administration official said.

In a statement, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that following the horrific Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 and the Israeli military response that followed, conditions humanitarian conditions in Gaza have deteriorated considerably.

Sullivan said the US president's decision would give Palestinians in the United States temporary refuge. Anyone who voluntarily returns to the Palestinian territories will lose their protections, he added.

After more than four months of war, Biden is under pressure to do more to protect Palestinians in Gaza and deliver aid to the besieged enclave which is under heavy bombardment by the Israeli army.

He has also been criticized by Arab Americans, Muslims and members of the public in many communities for failing to call for a permanent ceasefire in the conflict, while continuing to support Israel with funds and weapons.

Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Committee Against Discrimination, said in a statement that there was a desperate need for measures to protect Palestinians in the United States.

We see that the situation in Gaza and Palestine is not improving, and this is something that is welcome, and we are happy to see this implemented, Ayoub said.

Gaza health officials say at least 28,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, when Hamas militants stormed from Gaza into southern Israel and killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages, according to Israeli counts.

In Egypt on Wednesday, negotiations involving several countries and high-level delegations on a ceasefire agreement for Gaza entered their second day, as mediators struggle to make progress in the face of the threat of an Israeli offensive on Rafah, the last place of relative security in the Palestinian territories. , to the south on the border with Egypt.

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue a military offensive in the city, where at least a million Palestinians have fled other parts of Gaza as the Israeli ground invasion and bombardment unfolded from north to south. But the assault on Rafah to further its goal of destroying Hamas would only begin once civilians were allowed to leave the combat zones, the prime minister said.

Netanyahu did not specify where the trapped civilians would be allowed to go, or what safeguards, if any, would be put in place to protect them, a stance that angered international leaders this week.

U.N. relief coordinator Martin Griffiths warned that an offensive could lead to a massacre in Gaza, and in a phone call with Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron said the toll deaths in Gaza was intolerable and insisted that the Israeli offensive must stop.

