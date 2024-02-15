Britain's Labor Party's worst enemy may be itself.





These days, it seems like the only thing that can stop the Labor Party is the Labor Party.

Britain's main opposition party leader Keir Starmer has maintained a double-digit lead in opinion polls over the Conservatives for more than a year. But a week after the bungled reversal on climate policy and two embarrassing suspensions of Labor parliamentary candidates over comments about Israel, Mr Starmer has been put on the defensive and questions about his management skills have risen. It was raised and long-suffering lost its spotlight. Conservative.

Kier has had really good performances but he is no Manchester City, says political strategist John McTernan. He mentioned Manchester Football Club, the perennial champions of the English Premier League. The question is, will he be back next week?

Opinion polls still show Labor ahead of the Conservatives by double digits. A victory in Thursday's two parliamentary by-elections, both of which he is expected to win, would allow him to bounce back quickly. And Conservative Chancellor Rishi Sunak has made his share of mistakes.

But Labor's setback is a reminder that Mr Starmer can take nothing for granted, with the general election still months away.

Analysts said the party's decision to mothball its flagship climate initiative could be potentially damaging because it feeds into the Conservative Party's narrative that Labor does not stand for anything. The 2021 policy was withdrawn after lengthy internal discussions that were leaked to the public, as the price tag of £28 billion, or $35 billion, per year seemed untenable, given the significant increase in Britain's borrowing costs since the policy was first announced.

When it came to candidates, Labor made matters worse by acting too slowly. One of them, Azhar Ali, remained in place for nearly two days after the London tabloid The Mail alleged on October 7 that Israel had permitted the Hamas-led attack. About 1,200 civilians and soldiers were killed in the attack. , according to Israeli authorities.

Labor eventually withdrew its support for Mr Ali. Even at the cost of losing his seat in the Rochdale constituency, north of Manchester, where Mr Ali is still running. But the episode revived claims about lingering anti-Semitic sentiment within the party, despite Mr Starmers being involved in, and by most accounts cooperating with, a successful campaign to stamp out organized anti-Semitism.

The outcry against Mr Ali ensured that the party immediately suspended another Labor candidate, Graham Jones, when he was accused of making anti-Israel comments on Tuesday. Mr Jones was selected to contest the general election for the seat he once held in Lancashire.

Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to former Labor prime minister Tony Blair, said he did not think it was indicative of massive anti-Semitism within the Labor Party. He pointed out that under Prime Minister Starmer, Labor had maintained a pro-Israel stance during the Israel-Gaza war. This would have been unthinkable under his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, when Labor was a hotbed of anti-Israel passion.

Nonetheless, Mr Powell said the party could face repeated problems if the Conservative-supporting press unearths and publishes problematic comments by other Labor candidates on a range of issues. If you exclude candidates who have said stupid things in their lives, you won't have many candidates, he said.

Although Mr. Starmus's campaign against anti-Semitism has been successful, the episode shows how important it is for the party to conduct due diligence on its candidates. When Labor sacked Mr Ali, it was too late to replace him in the by-election vote scheduled for February 29. After all, if he wins, he won't be sitting in parliament as a Labor member. lawgiver.

Oddly enough, Mr Ali is running against two former Labor MPs. George Galloway represents the British Labor Party and was expelled from the party in 2003 for his opposition to the Iraq War. And then there's Simon Danczuk, who was suspended by Labor for sending sexually explicit messages to a 17-year-old girl. He is the candidate of the right-wing Reform UK party.

The Israel-Gaza war puts Labor in a tricky position as it wants to signal to voters in the Muslim community that along with the support for Israel it shares with the Conservative government, it understands their anguish and anger over the rising death toll in Palestine.

Nonetheless, critics argued that the reluctance to dump Mr Ali exposed the weakness of Mr Starmer, a former prosecutor who had not mounted a national campaign. In some quarters, a similarly drawn-out debate over the future of Labour's green policy has become a tug-of-war between Mr Starmer and the party's fiscally conservative Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, analysts said.

Mr McTernan, who was once an aide to Mr Blair, said there was something about surgery that gave it some strength under pressure. This doesn't matter now because the polls have Labor 20 points ahead. However, in this general election, this is an issue that needs to be resolved now because this happens once an hour rather than once a week.

The drama over green policy has allowed the Conservatives to portray Labor as the party of U-turns and sleepers. But Labor allies said this was a reasonable price to pay to avoid accusations of fiscal irresponsibility. Mr Starmer and Mr Reeves are determined to convince voters that taxes will not rise under Labor and that the party can be trusted with public finances.

There are some really serious considerations to be made about the country's fiscal position, Labour's policy priorities and how they will match what they want to do in government with the realities they will face, Mr. said Claire Ainsley, Starmer’s former policy director.

It wouldn't be surprising if it took weeks, even months, for a proper conversation to take place, said Mr. Ainsley, who now works in the UK at the Progressive Policy Institute, a research institute in Washington.

Analysts say part of Labour's problem is simply that because it has maintained a lead in the opinion polls for so long, the British media is now treating the party as a government-in-waiting. This means, among other things, that journalists scrutinize the Labor Party more closely than the opposition party in general.

Robert Ford, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester, said one party's stable lead was a very boring story, noting that opinion polls had barely moved for six months. Much of this reflects a much higher level of investigation and desire for conflict and drama.

