Houthi rebels pose little threat to undersea cables, US admiral says





SAN DIEGO Threats by Yemen-based Houthi rebels to cut a network of undersea cables in the Red Sea region, endangering communications and financial data, are unrealistic, says the commander of the US Office of Naval Intelligence .

Veiled threats were posted on social media associated with the Iran-backed militant group in December and were later amplified by Hezbollah, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute. The messages featured maps of the region, including the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, where fiber optic cables pass, and discussed international connectivity.

When asked at the Western Conference in San Diego whether he thought such threats were realistic if extremists could carry out such sabotage, US Navy Rear Admiral Michael Brookes said. replied: “I'm not so sure.

The Russian Navy remains the biggest threat to the United States in the undersea domain, said Brookes, whose organization collects, analyzes and disseminates intelligence on foreign forces. Brookes was appointed commander in July.

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Brookes, head of the Office of Naval Intelligence, listens to a reporter's question Feb. 13, 2024, during the Western Conference in San Diego. (Colin Demarest/C4ISRNET)

The Houthis and other Iranian-armed militias have launched a series of attacks on commercial shipping and U.S. forces across the Greater Middle East in recent weeks, prompting the United States to respond with retaliatory strikes in Yemen and Iraq. Houthi forces have used explosive-laden unmanned systems in the air and on the water as well as anti-ship ballistic missiles.

Due to the confined geography of the Red Sea and the speed of anti-ship munitions, there could be only a 60- to 90-second window between the Houthis' launch and a destroyer's response in self-defense, the Navy reported Times, citing a department head. .

Dams in the Red Sea have hampered trade in otherwise economically vital waters. Ships are diverting to avoid the area, resulting in many more nautical miles traveled, additional travel days and additional fuel consumption.

The Houthis do not need to turn to submarine cables to continue to pose a significant maritime threat or to be able to continue their escalation in the maritime domain, said Behnam Ben Taleblu, an Iran specialist with the group think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, DC. in an interview. I would expect more anti-ship missile and drone attacks.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development, for a South Carolina daily newspaper. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

