US Dollar Loses Bullish Momentum Ahead of Key Data Release

Here's what you need to know on Thursday, February 15:

The US Dollar (USD) failed to consolidate its gains from Tuesday and the USD Index (DXY) closed in negative territory on Wednesday as the risk-on mood improved during the US session. Eurostat will publish trade balance data for December during the European session. Later today, January retail sales and industrial production data will be featured on the U.S. economic agenda, alongside weekly jobless claims.

Wall Street's major indexes posted gains Wednesday following Tuesday's sharp decline triggered by hot U.S. inflation numbers. Additionally, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield retreated from a multi-week high of 4.3% and lost more than 1% on the day. Early Thursday, U.S. stock index futures are trading slightly higher and the U.S. 10-year yield continues to fall toward 4.2%, making it difficult for the dollar to rally.

Prices in US dollars this week

The table below shows the percentage change of the United States Dollar (USD) against the major currencies listed this week. The US dollar was the weakest against the Australian dollar.

USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.60% 0.60% 0.63% 0.51% 0.64% 1.00% 1.11% EUR -0.60% 0.00% 0.03 % -0.09% 0.04% 0.41% 0.51% GBP -0.61% 0.00% 0.03% -0.08 % 0.04% 0.39% 0.51% CAD -0.63% -0.03% -0.03% -0.12% 0.02% 0.38% 0.48% AUD -0.51% 0.09% 0.09% 0.12% 0.13% 0.49% 0.60% JPY -0.64% -0.04% 0.0 0 % 0.00% -0.12% 0.37% 0.48% NZD -1.01 % -0.41% -0.41% -0.38% -0.50% -0.36% 0.11% CHF -1.11% -0.50% -0.46% -0.48 % -0.60% -0.46% -0.10%

The heat map shows the percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is selected in the left column, while the quote currency is selected in the top row. For example, if you choose the Euro in the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change shown in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Thursday that gross domestic product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.2% in the fourth quarter. This figure follows the 0.3% expansion recorded in the previous quarter and falls short of market expectations of 0.1% growth. Other UK data showed that manufacturing output and industrial output increased by 0.8% and 0.6% respectively on a monthly basis in December. GBP/USD saw slight downward pressure following mixed data and last traded around 1.2550.

After closing in negative territory for two consecutive days, EUR/USD corrected and recorded slight gains on Wednesday. Early Thursday, the pair is fluctuating in a narrow channel below 1.0750. During European trading hours, the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, will testify before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.

During Asian trading hours, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced that the unemployment rate rose from 3.9% to 4.1% in January. Employment change was +0.5K during this period, compared to market expectations of a 30K increase. AUD/USD showed no immediate reaction to these numbers and was last seen moving sideways slightly below 0.6500.

USD/JPY posted slight losses on Wednesday and continued to fall to 150.00 during the Asian session on Thursday. Data from Japan showed that GDP contracted by 0.1% on a quarterly basis in the fourth quarter.

After falling below $2,000 on Tuesday, gold struggled to rebound, but falling U.S. yields helped the precious metal gain a foothold on Wednesday. Early Thursday, XAU/USD remains in a consolidation phase slightly above $1,990.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fxstreet.com/news/forex-today-us-dollar-loses-bullish-momentum-ahead-of-key-data-releases-202402150655 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

