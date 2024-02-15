What does recession mean and how it happened in the UK?





Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's pledge to grow the economy took a major hit after official figures showed the UK was in recession late last year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% less than expected from October to December, after falling 0.1% in the previous three months.

This means that the economy has entered a technical recession, with GDP falling for two or more consecutive quarters.

When was the last time the UK had a recession?

The UK has fallen into a recession for the first time since the first half of 2020, when the economy turned around due to lockdown measures due to COVID-19.

Economists said the recession was likely to last in the short term, with GDP expected to recover from early 2024.

But the figures are bleak for Mr Sunak, who has pledged to make economic growth one of his top five priorities.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said her economic promises were in shambles.

“The Prime Minister can no longer credibly claim that his plans are succeeding or that we have turned the corner after more than 14 years of economic decline under the Conservatives, who have left Britain worse off,” she said.

This is Rishi Sunak's recession and the news will be deeply worrying for families and businesses across the UK.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the contraction was caused by high inflation and recent interest rate hikes, but insisted the economy was turning a corner.

He said prioritizing addressing inflation was the right thing to do.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's pledge to grow the economy has suffered a major blow after official figures showed the UK slipped into recession at the end of last year.

(PA wire)

The Prime Minister told the broadcaster: While we have prioritized the issue of inflation, we have always expected growth to be weaker. This means higher interest rates, and this is the right thing to do because high inflation cannot produce healthy growth over the long term.

The underlying picture here is a more resilient economy than most people expected, inflation is falling and real wages have been rising for six months.

If we keep going all out, independent forecasters say rates could start to fall by early summer, which would provide vital relief to families with mortgages.

Why are we in a recession?

The fourth quarter contraction was the largest since the first three months of 2021, when the pandemic was at its peak.

Most economists expected GDP to shrink 0.1% from October to December.

The ONS said output fell 0.1% in December after being revised down to 0.2% in November, and that the decline in October was also worse than initially thought, at 0.5% compared to the 0.3% decline initially expected.

UK quarterly economic growth (GDP)

(PA wire)

The economy grew throughout the year but fell from 4.6% growth to an anemic 0.1% in 2022, the weakest growth since the 2009 financial crisis, excluding the pandemic-induced plunge seen in 2020.

The ONS said the contraction was widespread across the economy in the fourth quarter.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: All major sectors fell in the quarter, with manufacturing, construction and wholesale being the biggest drags on growth.

The ONS said retail and wholesale were the biggest drivers of output in December, while health and education both contracted.

UK monthly economic growth

(PA wire)

Barret Kupelian, chief economist at PwC UK, said the UK was in a technical recession but it was unlikely to last long or be severe.

“We expect this event to be one of the shallowest recessions of modern times because it does not reflect a sharp, prolonged recession caused by specific adverse economic conditions,” he said.

There will be a significant improvement in business activity at the start of the year, which will translate into better real economic data.

But the technical recession appears to be strengthening the case for a rate cut, with the Bank of England already saying it is more important not whether to cut it but when.

What is a recession?

There is no real definition. It appears to be a period of economic decline, but there is no globally standardized way to say exactly how much the decline should be and how long it should last.

The most commonly accepted definition of a recession in the UK is two consecutive quarters of decline in gross domestic product (GDP).

However, this means that even if GDP declines by 0.01% in one quarter and then again by 0.01% in the next quarter, we are technically in a recession.

This would be a very shallow recession and much less painful than if GDP fell 3% in one quarter and increased 1% in the next, which would not be a recession.

Different countries measure recessions in different ways, taking into account the size of the decline or other factors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/business/what-does-being-in-recession-mean-b2496633.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos