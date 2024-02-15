UK economy falls into recession by the end of 2023





Britain's economy fell into recession late last year, ending a year-long recession that saw interest rates pushed to their highest levels in 15 years in a bid to stamp out high inflation.

Gross domestic product (GDP) from October to December fell 0.3% from the previous quarter, when the economy contracted 0.1%, the National Statistical Office said on Thursday. Sluggish retail sales, declines in restaurants and other food services and a decline in housebuilding have all weighed on the UK economy, the Office for National Statistics said.

Why it matters: Little or no economic growth.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to expand the economy last year as one of five promises he hopes voters will judge him on. Rather, the economy fell into recession. (Two consecutive quarters of economic decline are generally considered a recession, but other factors, such as the depth of the decline and job losses, are also important considerations.) Overall, the economy grew by just 0.1% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Thursday's data could be revised as more information is collected about the economy, but it paints a picture that, like the eurozone, Britain has experienced little or no growth over the past year. By some measures, this weak data can be viewed as optimistic. European economies, including the UK, appeared more resilient than expected, avoiding warnings of a deeper recession in early 2023.

The sluggish economic situation means households and businesses are still struggling with relatively high costs and increasing loan repayment problems. And in contrast to the United States, where economic growth has soared, economies on both sides of the Atlantic are trying to put recent high inflation firmly back in the past.

Other economic data: Inflation remained at 4% in January.

Thursday's GDP data was the last of three major reports on the UK economy released this week. On Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics again released official estimates of the unemployment rate and other labor market measures after a four-month hiatus due to data collection difficulties. The unemployment rate at the end of last year was 3.8%, indicating that the labor market was tighter than previously thought. Wage growth was around 6%.

Separate data on Wednesday showed the inflation rate in January was flat from the previous month but remained at 4%, near a two-year low. The increase in the cap on household energy bills offset a slowdown in food inflation and a slowdown in the prices of furniture and other household goods.

Key question: When will interest rates fall?

Despite stubborn inflation last month, inflation slowed in the UK faster than the Bank of England had expected. And given anemic economic growth, investors are betting interest rates will fall by mid-year.

Reserve Bank Governor Andrew Bailey has said he does not want to keep interest rates higher than necessary, but policymakers are also cautious about rushing to suggest that inflation has collapsed. In particular, the central bank expects wage growth to slow further.

It is expected to be a difficult road to sustainably return inflation to the central bank's 2% target. This challenge was highlighted on Tuesday when inflation in the United States was reported to have cooled less than economists had expected and traders quickly scaled back their bets on how quickly interest rate cuts would arrive.

What's next: Election year.

This year is expected to be another year of low growth in the UK. The ruling Conservative Party plans to announce additional tax cuts next month as part of a strategy to stimulate economic growth ahead of this year's elections.

But many economists argue Britain doesn't need tax cuts to stimulate the economy. They call for investment in public infrastructure and services, including schools and health services, and reform of the planning system to promote a green transition and build more homes.

