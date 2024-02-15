SpaceX launches US missile defense satellites





WASHINGTON SpaceX launched a classified US military mission on February 14, sending six missile detection satellites into orbit: two for the Missile Defense Agency and four for the Space Development Agency.

The mission, named USSF-124, flew into low Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9. The rocket lifted off at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time from Launch Complex 40 of the Cape Canaveral Space Station , in Florida.

The payload included five satellites made by L3Harris Technologies and one made by Northrop Grumman.

The upper stage separated from the booster a little more than two minutes after liftoff. The first stage landed on Landing Zone 2 of the Cape Canaveral Space Station. After landing, at the request of the government, SpaceX ended the webcast and showed no images of the payload.

USSF-124 was the 11th mission flown by SpaceX under the National Security Space Launch program and the second under the NSSL Phase 2 contract.

Two of the satellites, one from L3Harris and the other from Northrop Grumman, are the first prototypes developed under the Missile Defense Agency's Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) program.

The other four L3Harris satellites are part of Tranche 0 of the Space Development Agency's tracking layer. These are demonstration satellites that will provide test data as the SDA continues to build a large constellation for global indications, warning, tracking and targeting of missile threats.

MDA is an agency of the Department of Defense. SDA, an organization within the US Space Force, is building a space network called Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture that includes a transport layer and a missile tracking sensor layer.

The two agencies are collaborating to develop a network of sensors to track hypersonic and ballistic missiles.

All six USSF-124 satellites have been delivered to their planned orbit, Space Systems Command announced Wednesday.

Credit: Space Systems Command

They are all in the same plane in a near-equatorial orbit and will work together to provide demonstrations, the SDA said. Well, take the wide field of view satellites from Tranche 0 and use that data to spot the HBTSS satellites. This will help inform what we do in future installments.

“This launch represents a pivotal time for MDA as we enter a new phase of missile warning, tracking and defense,” said Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, director of MDA.

The USSF-124 mission launched the remaining four satellites of Tranche 0 of the SDA's proliferated satellite architecture. The agency launched another 23 Tranche 0 satellites last year in April and December.

“Launching our tracking satellites into the same orbit as the MDA HBTSS satellites is a victory for both agencies,” said SDA Director Derek Tournear. “We will be able to observe test targets simultaneously from the same orbit, to see how the two sensors work together.”

SDA satellites have so-called wide-field-of-view sensors, designed to detect the heat signature of a missile launch and identify whether it is a legitimate threat.

The MDA's medium-field-of-view payloads are designed to provide the “fire control quality” data needed to accurately track the missile's trajectory throughout its flight path and provide continuous updates on the missile's flight path. location, speed and altitude. This detailed information is crucial for accurately predicting impact points and directing interceptor missiles toward hypersonic threats, which are much faster and more maneuverable than traditional ballistic missiles.

A big deal for L3Harris

The simultaneous launch of missile defense satellites for two different programs marks a milestone for L3Harris, which has for years sought to position itself as a military satellite prime contractor to challenge dominant players like Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.

This is our first missile defense mission with L3Harris as primary, Kelle Wendling, the company's president of space systems, told SpaceNews.

To develop these satellites, the company used infrared imaging technology developed over decades for weather imaging and Earth science missions for agencies such as NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The same phenomenology can be applied to detect the heat signatures of hypersonic missiles, Wendling said.

She said L3Harris currently has an order book of 50 satellites, including 34 for tranches 1 and 2 of the SDA tracking layers.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/spacex-launches-u-s-missile-defense-satellites/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos