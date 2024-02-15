Academics in the US, UK and Australia collaborated on drone research with an Iranian university close to the regime | Iran





Academics from the UK, Australia and the US have collaborated on research related to drone technology with an Iranian university subject to international financial sanctions and known for its close ties to the military, the Guardian.

Collaborative research was described by one security expert as having direct military applications, while another called it potentially very dangerous. Iranian-made drones have been responsible for a number of deadly attacks in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and their development is known to be a top priority of the government in Tehran.

The Guardian has seen no evidence that the research contravenes sanctions or breaks any laws.

The research was published in 2023 by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a global platform that hosts peer-reviewed studies. It examined the use of drones called unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in wireless networks and as communications hubs.

The technology presented in this paper has direct implications for military use, said Conor Healy, director of government research at IPVM, a U.S. publication focused on security technologies.

They include the ability to establish new communications channels when an adversary deploys jamming, which is directly relevant to Ukraine's drone warfare, Healy said.

Robert Czulda, professor of international and political studies at the University of Poland, said the research was potentially very dangerous.

It's not a good idea for a university to engage in these projects, he said. Any system relating to communications or repetitive signals could easily have a military application.

The study was co-authored by researchers from the University of Southampton, the University of New South Wales in Sydney, the University of Houston and Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

Funding agencies listed in the published study include government-backed research councils from the UK, EU and Australia.

Sharif University is subject to financial sanctions imposed by the EU and the UK, and a senior official who works at the institution is sanctioned by the US. The speed with which Iran developed its drone program was partly due to support for Sharif's research, according to a report from the US-based Washington Institute.

The range and accuracy of the Iranian-made drones were achieved by equipping them with gyroscope devices developed by Sharif University, the report said.

Iranian-made drones have become ubiquitous on battlefields over the past five years, changing the nature of warfare. They are known to have been responsible for attacks in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as well as against shipping in the Red Sea.

U.S. officials said Iran made the drone that attacked a U.S. base in Jordan in January, killing three U.S. troops and injuring more than 40.

Daniel Roth, of the US watchdog group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), said Iranian universities do not operate according to the same principles of academic independence that we understand. Ultimately, they are led by the regime when it comes to specific areas of research.

UANI, which first discovered the research, regularly highlights academic collaboration it considers a security risk and has found this one to be among the most egregious, Roth said.

Iran is known for strategically using the knowledge of domestic and foreign academics to strengthen its security priorities, he said.

An Iranian government decree issued in 2021 and reported by the Jewish Chronicle and The Times reportedly called for collaborations with domestic and international actors. [university] departments.

Among the defense and security priorities listed in the document are automated and unmanned equipment (drones).

Czulda, who conducted research at an Iranian university, said: If you work on drones at an Iranian university, they will be used by the Iranian military.

In recent years, governments around the world have launched initiatives aimed at blocking or hindering international academic collaboration that could help advance Iran's agenda.

In June 2023, the British government launched an investigation into allegations that a number of British universities had collaborated with their Iranian counterparts on drone research. No university was singled out when the investigation was announced.

In January, the Canadian government unveiled new restrictions on research funding to prevent the sharing of technologies deemed important to national security. Drones were among the technologies listed by the government as sensitive and Sharif University was among the institutions that the government said posed risks to national security.

A spokesperson for the University of Southampton said it had ended all formal and informal research collaborations with Iran since the research was published.

This follows a review of our international research relationships driven by significant updates to government advice, the spokesperson said. The university adheres to all UK government advice on working with countries, institutions and individuals subject to sanctions, they said.

The University of Houston said it had no record of the research and that the academics in question were not currently employed or affiliated with the university.

The University of Houston is fully committed to complying with all export control laws and regulations and has outlined specific measures to ensure our research efforts are protected, the university said in a statement.

The University of New South Wales said it took its security and compliance obligations very seriously and denied the research was directly funded by the Australian Research Council (ARC). However, the academic who carried out the research at UNSW had received funding from ARC to carry out studies in the field of drone communication during the period the research was published, according to public records.

A university spokesperson said any collaboration with countries or institutions considered high risk is carefully managed, where appropriate registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) under the Foreign Arrangements Scheme (FAS), and is subject to rigorous assessment as required by the Australian Government's Defense Export Control Framework.

