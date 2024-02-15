More than 4,000 anti-Semitic incidents recorded by British Jewish charity in 2023 – 'outburst of hate' blamed on Hamas attacks | uk news





More than 4,000 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded by Jewish charities in the UK in 2023, which they attributed to the “sheer scale” of the events following the Hamas attack on 7 October.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from anti-Semitic attacks, said the “outburst of hate” was an “utter disgrace”.

The charity, which monitors anti-Semitism in Britain, said that for the first time, every police district in England had recorded at least one anti-Semitic incident.

Throughout the year, CST recorded 3,328 incidents of abusive behavior, 266 assaults, 305 threats and 182 incidents of harm and desecration.

The charity said there were a total of 4,103 anti-Semitic incidents in the UK in 2023. That's an increase from the annual record of 2,261 reported two years ago.

The report released Thursday states: “This record total is due to the extraordinary amount of antisemitism committed across the UK following the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

“Of the 4,103 reported incidents of anti-Jewish hate, 2,699 (66%) occurred after October 7.

“This figure alone exceeds the previous annual total of anti-Semitic incidents recorded by CST and represents a 589% increase over the 392 anti-Semitic incidents reported to CST during the same period in 2022.”

The charity said 416 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in the week since October 7, a higher figure than the following week.

Image: A sign from the London march shows a snake in Israeli colors surrounding the world. Source: @BellaWallerstei

“The pace of anti-Semitism mobilization in the UK on and immediately after 7 October suggests that, at least initially, the increase in anti-Jewish hatred was driven by celebration of Hamas’ attacks on Israel rather than anger against the Israeli military,” the report said. revealed. “Response in Gaza.”

CST said the first incident occurred on October 7. The charity received reports of a car carrying a Palestinian flag passing a synagogue in Hertfordshire, its windows rolled down and its occupants waving their fists in the air at the synagogue.

Other incidents included “Free Palestine” graffiti being sprayed on a bridge in Golders Green, home to one of London's largest Jewish communities. A poster depicting a baby kidnapped by Hamas in London was defaced with a swastika; And noticeably, Jewish men are receiving verbal abuse and threats from people attending pro-Palestinian protests.

Among its wide-ranging findings, CST noted “a worrying rate of children perpetrating antisemitism”, with nearly a fifth of the 2,086 incidents reporting the offender was believed to be under 18 years old or provided an approximate age of the offender. It has been recorded.

CST received an additional 2,185 reports of potential incidents in 2023, but none were deemed anti-Semitic. Instead, they were not included in the 2023 total because they were deemed to be related to anti-Israel activity rather than anti-Semitic language, motivation, or targeting.

READ MORE: Antisemitism has increased significantly in London, police say Anti-Semitic incidents related to the Holocaust appear to be on the rise.

1:38 Starting in November 2023, thousands of people will march against anti-Semitism.

Home Secretary James Cleverly has described the rise in anti-Semitism in recent months as “absolutely deplorable” and said he would “do everything in my power” to ensure the Jewish community feels safe and secure. said.

Yvette Cooper, Labour's shadow home secretary, said the rise was “appalling and unacceptable” and a “stain on our society”.

Her comments come as Labor faces criticism over its handling of allegations of antisemitism after a second parliamentary candidate was suspended for comments about Israel.

The party insisted it had “robust checks” on its parliamentary candidates after Graham Jones was suspended on Tuesday, a day after Labor suspended and withdrew its support for Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali.

Mark Gardner, chief executive of CST, said: “British Jews are strong and resilient, but this explosion of hatred against our community is an absolute shame.”

“It happens across schools, universities, workplaces, streets and social media.”

CST provides security advice and training to Jewish community organisations, schools and synagogues across the UK. It also provides security for more than 650 Jewish communal buildings and approximately 1,000 events each year.

