Russia intelligence focuses on new US satellite push





Hours after Wednesday's announcement that the United States had gathered disturbing intelligence about Russia's ability to strike U.S. satellites, the Pentagon sent a missile tracking system into orbit, as part of a new effort to bolster the growing military presence in space.

The timing was a coincidence. But it underscored how concerns about advances in Russian and Chinese capabilities in space have led the United States to adopt innovative ways to protect vital communications, surveillance and GPS systems on the battlefield of the future .

The system put into orbit Wednesday was a prototype developed to test a new plan, called Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, which aims to cover low Earth orbit with hundreds of smaller, cheaper satellites. The approach is akin to a version of the Starlink internet communications system that Elon Musk's SpaceX already has in orbit, with more than 5,000 satellites. (The Pentagon prototype was launched Wednesday on a Space X rocket.)

The idea is that even if the enemies of the United States managed to destroy some of its satellites, or even more than a dozen of them, the system could continue to function by moving to other units of the network in orbit .

For a long time, our space constellations could be counted thanks to the handful of school bus-sized satellites that took decades to buy and build, and years to launch, said Kathleen H. Hicks, assistant secretary of state. Defense, last month at US Space Command: which is responsible for coordinating the Pentagon's military operations in space.

But now, she said, the United States is turning to a proliferation of smaller, more resilient and less expensive satellite constellations that can be launched almost every week.

Washington officials have increasingly realized in recent years that one of the first moves the United States would likely face in any major war with China or Russia would be an attempt to disable telecommunications, geolocation and tracking systems. and American surveillance in space.

That's what new intelligence suggests Russia may be planning with its new space weapon, the subject of a briefing by top national security officials to congressional leaders Thursday. Asked about the intelligence at the White House, National Security Council spokesman John F. Kirby told reporters: I can confirm that this is related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing, but it added that Russian technology had not yet been developed. to deploy.

Currently, most U.S. military satellite systems are extremely vulnerable to such an attack because they are so few in number and very large. When they were built, they were considered unlikely targets for an American enemy, except in the event of nuclear war.

Their constant surveillance of the world has become one of the United States' most important military advantages. Not only can the Pentagon track major missile threats, it can also use its system to communicate between branches of the military and send targeting information to its own weapons, while providing instant information on missile movements. enemy troops or equipment.

The war in Ukraine has shown how essential these tools are. Relying in part on U.S. satellite imagery provided by private companies, Ukraine was able to track Russian movements more closely than technology would have allowed in any previous war and maintain its security systems. communication despite Russian efforts to jam them.

Commercial satellites are also a vital part of the U.S. economy, providing everything from GPS to communications systems used by thousands of businesses from banks to gas stations.

If I were on Russia's General Staff or serving in the PLA, I would advise leaders to attack U.S. space capabilities, said Lt. Gen. John Shaw, who until recently was deputy commander. of U.S. Space Command, said at an Air Force conference in Colorado last year, referring to China's People's Liberation Army.

The United States relies on satellites to project power across the planet, and they are not very well defended, General Shaw said. So we shouldn't be surprised that they are under threat.

The Pentagon's Space Development Agency plans to budget nearly $14 billion over the next five years to build the new system, according to budget documents, despite congressional delays in approving a 2024 budget could slow the timeline, Pentagon officials said. The agency is responsible for purchasing the new satellites and financing the launches to place them in low Earth orbit for missile warning and tracking purposes, as well as to continue research, prototypes and deployment of new weapons spatial.

Right now, the Pentagon, like NASA, is relying heavily on Mr. Musk and SpaceX to launch these new satellites into space. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Wednesday evening from Cape Canaveral in Florida, carrying the Pentagon's two prototype satellites that will be tested over the next two years.

The satellites launched Wednesday, called Hypersonic and Ballistic Space Sensors or HBTSS, are intended to help detect missiles that might be launched by China, Russia or another country, giving the United States a better chance of intercepting them and to destroy them sooner.

These HBTSS satellites are a critical step in our efforts to stay ahead of our adversaries, Lt. Gen. Heath Collins of the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency said in a statement before the launch.

Contracts for other small systems in low Earth orbit have already been awarded to major military suppliers like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. But the Pentagon also works with startups that focus on the space market, like Rocket Lab and Sierra Space, which in January announced a Pentagon contract worth up to $740 million for 18 warning satellites and tracking, the largest of its kind. history.

The Pentagon is also looking to hire new launch companies that will be able to take command of the military and quickly put a new satellite system in space. In September, Firefly Aerospace launched a military space vehicle into orbit from California, just 27 hours after receiving launch orders. The previous record was 21 days.

This type of rapid recovery could allow the United States to quickly install new satellites if existing ones are destroyed in conflict. It could also be vital in any major global conflict, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said in an interview.

We will not be able to operate successfully in the Western Pacific if we cannot defeat them, he said last month, referring to new Chinese and Russian anti-satellite systems.

Todd Harrison, an aerospace engineer and space security specialist at the American Enterprise Institute, said that by the end of the decade the Pentagon will likely have 1,000 new satellites in low Earth orbit, less than 1,200 miles away. of the surface.

Old Pentagon satellites and spy satellites were typically much farther out in a so-called geosynchronous orbit, about 22,000 miles above Earth. From this vantage point, satellites can see more of the Earth at once, but their signals take longer to reach the surface. This would make it more difficult for them to be used in advanced weapon systems based on artificial intelligence, which could make targeting decisions autonomously and almost instantly.

China has moved quickly in recent years to build its own weapons that could be launched from the ground to strike U.S. satellites in orbit or stationed in space. They have already tested satellites with weapons capable of reaching and seizing or trapping other satellites, a capability that the United States also has, but which it has so far only used for peaceful purposes.

Master Sergeant Ron Lerch, an intelligence analyst with the US Space Force, said China was on track to build its own constellation of 13,000 satellites for communications and military needs. This is in addition to other advanced tools such as synthetic aperture radar, which can use radio waves to track military movements even at night and under cloud cover.

Where China is headed now, it completely eclipses the Russians in terms of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance from space, he said at a Space Force conference in Florida last month.

The United States is already working to add capacity to the new satellites it launches, so they can be refueled in space and move into orbit if necessary, part of a plan to extend their lifespan and, if necessary, to defend themselves.

The United States has its own Earth-based missiles that could target enemy satellites in space or send radio signals that disrupt them. But until now it has not publicly acknowledged that it has offensive weapons in space, Harrison said.

We are designing a future space architecture that will be much less vulnerable, Harrison said. Our economic and military security now depends heavily on space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/15/us/politics/satellites-russia-us-intelligence.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos