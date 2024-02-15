Latest UK polls: Should we be worried about Labor if they fall 7 points in one poll?





You could say it's an election year. Typically, Savanta's regular voter intention surveys are released without much comment from Westminster. Certainly not by the wider public.

But the most recent result, which saw Labour's lead slip by seven points, has a few Richters on the verge of a political earthquake.

It seemed like everyone was trying to use or counter our polls based on their own political preferences. But it's all noise.

The important question in the longer term is whether Labor should be worried. And I would like to suggest that yes. Perhaps you should. But not for the reasons you think.

Let's take a look at what the surveys actually said, what we are doing and what we don't know.

Labor's approval rating is now at 41%, down 5% from the last poll two weeks ago. On the other hand, the Conservative Party recorded 29%, up 2 points during the same period. This is mainly notable because last time Labor's lead was as low as 12 points in June 2023. But the changes are still broadly within margin of error.

And an overwhelming majority (91%) of Labor voters in 2019 said they would still vote for Keir Starmer at the next general election. They still appear to be able to count on one in nine Conservative voters and 23% of Liberal Democrat voters in 2019. Good for you.

Broadly speaking, Labour's lead has remained stable for some time, but many of Starmers' opponents have called for a U-turn on certain issues. When there was a decline (as is often the case in opinion polls), the decline recovered very quickly.

It's also worth saying that Labour's majority will still be very healthy, according to recent opinion polls. There will likely be more than 80 seats.

There are more anti-conservatives than pro-workers.

“Labour is down seven points in this poll. “This represents the lowest Labor lead since June 2023.”

@ChrisHopkins92, head of political research at Savanta, added: 'This means there could be a movement among voters to support Labor.'” https://t.co/4FESc3tc6c pic.twitter.com/BOxSSC7UwK

Sky News (@SkyNews) February 14, 2024

If you had given Keir Starmer that option in the spring of 2020 he would have bitten your hand off.

But the risk is that our results could possibly be the start of a long-term trend.

Voter ambivalence and lack of clarity about the Starmer project means Labor is more vulnerable to attacks like this. Our opinion polls and focus groups have always shown that their dominant position has more to do with anti-Conservative sentiment than with pro-Labour sentiment.

From the polls, we do not yet know clearly what effect Keir Starmers' handling of claims of antisemitism by Labor parliamentary candidates has had on public opinion, and whether this will be a long-term trend that we will continue to see in future polls.

Technically, our most recent poll includes periods when parts of the story were broken, but we shouldn't assume that these political stories are flowing into the broader public consciousness particularly quickly. If they do so, and whether they could seriously damage the party's chances of success in the next election. To answer this, we need to look at long-term trends similar to this poll to draw firm conclusions.

A zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism is often not at the top of the list of reasons voters say they choose Labor. But Starmer has successfully demonstrated that his actions in this area are an indicator of a real difference compared to previous leaders. He often uses this as evidence to show how the Labor Party has changed.

The political environment is bound to become more hostile.

The first thing to say is that you shouldn't read too much into one poll.

We want to see longer-term trends, including from multiple pollsters, before drawing firm conclusions. pic.twitter.com/qJ5S4xsbtN

Chris Hopkins (@ChrisHopkins92) February 14, 2024

More broadly, the strategic concern is about how Labor currently displays weak leadership and broad political management. This week was supposed to consist of two important by-election wins (still very likely) and strengthening the broken Tory economic model.

But ultimately it's about Keir Starmer's leadership style. And if this story continues to dominate the media, that will be a problem for him and his advisers. The political environment is likely to become more hostile in the coming weeks and months.

But for now, Labor need not worry too much. yet.

