US carried out cyberattack on suspected Iranian spy ship





WASHINGTON The United States recently carried out a cyberattack on an Iranian military ship that was collecting intelligence on cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to three U.S. officials.

The cyberattack, which took place more than a week ago, was part of the Biden administration's response to the drone attack by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan and injured dozens more late last month, officials said.

The operation aimed to prevent Iranian ships from sharing intelligence with Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have fired missiles and drones at cargo ships in the Red Sea, the officials said. U.S. officials say Iran is using the ship to provide targeting information to the Houthis so that their attacks on ships can be more effective.

One of the U.S. officials familiar with the cyberattack said the operation was carried out on an Iranian ship named MV Behshad. Other officials declined to release the name of the vessel.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment and referred questions to the Defense Ministry, which also declined to comment.

U.S. officials generally do not disclose covert operations, including cyberattacks, and have not publicly disclosed information about the one involving the suspected Iranian spy ship.

In an interview with NBC News Lester Holt last week, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said Behshad was in the Red Sea to combat piracy activity and was not providing intelligence to Houthi forces. .

Since January, the Behshad has been operating near the port of Djibouti, close to a Chinese military base on land, according to ship tracking data. Military analysts say it is possible that Iran chose to move the ship near the Chinese base to discourage U.S. naval forces from attempting to physically attack or board the suspected spy ship.

Around 12% of global shipping passes through the Red Sea every day. Following repeated Houthi attacks since November, shipping giants like Maersk have announced a pause in their operations in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which will add time and money to the delivery of goods.

The Houthi rebels, long supported and armed by Iran, have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ends its military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Houthi forces board the cargo ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea on November 19, in a photo published by the Houthi Media Center. Houthi Media Center via AP

When President Joe Biden ordered a response to the attack that killed U.S. troops in Jordan, administration officials said the response would be carried out on multiple fronts and potentially over several weeks. The response began with airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on February 2. NBC News previously reported that it would include both military strikes and cyber operations.

Iran issued a video warning in February. 4don't target Behshad. Asked about the ship last week, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said he was not aware the United States was targeting the Behshad, but added: “We are very aware the ship well.

The deaths of the three US service members in the January 28 attack on the Jordanian Defense Network's Tower 22 Logistics Support Base follows more than 160 attacks against US forces in the region by US-backed militants. Iran, according to the United States. civil servants.

The Pentagon said last week that US retaliatory strikes had killed or injured more than 40 Iranian-backed militants in Iraq and Syria. The United States also announced it had killed a commander of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, the group that administration officials said was behind the attack in Jordan during a drone strike in Baghdad.

Despite the U.S. military response to the killing of the three American soldiers, U.S. officials told NBC News that Iran continues to provide weapons and intelligence to its proxies in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/investigations/us-conducted-cyberattack-suspected-iranian-spy-ship-rcna138638

