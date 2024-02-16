Former US ambassador accused of spying for Cuba for decades pleads not guilty





Washington — A former top US diplomat accused of spying for Cuba for decades pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Victor Manuel Rocha, the former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia, was indicted Dec. 5 by a federal grand jury for allegedly spying for Cuban intelligence services for four decades.

In a court document filed Wednesday indicating his intention to plead not guilty, Rocha asked not to have to appear in court for his arraignment Friday. The initial court appearance to hear the charges against him has been postponed twice since December.

“I fully understand the nature of the offenses charged against me and the right to appear at arraignment,” Rocha said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland described the case as “one of the largest and most enduring infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent.” Garland said Rocha was seeking positions in the U.S. government that would “give him access to nonpublic information and the ability to influence U.S. foreign policy.”

The criminal complaint does not detail what information he may have disclosed to Cuba or how he may have influenced U.S. policy. According to the indictment, Rocha held high-level security clearances, giving him access to top secret information.

Investigators said Rocha was recruited by the Cuban spy agency, the Directorate of Intelligence, in Chile in 1973.

The complaint said the FBI had been investigating Rocha for at least a year before his arrest, describing several meetings between Rocha and an undercover FBI agent, whom the retired diplomat believed to be a representative of the Cuban spy agency.

During three meetings, Rocha called the United States “the enemy” and said “what we did” was “huge” and “more than a grand slam,” according to the complaint.

“My number one concern; my number one priority was… any action on the part of Washington that would endanger the lives of the leaders, or the revolution itself,” Rocha allegedly told the undercover agent.

Rocha said the Cuban spy agency asked him to “live a normal life” and that he created a cover story of “a right-wing person” to conceal his double life, according to the complaint.

The complaint also revealed that Rocha allegedly met with his Cuban agents as recently as 2017, first flying from Miami to the Dominican Republic using his U.S. passport, then using a Dominican passport to travel to Panama and La Havana.

Born in Colombia, Rocha became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1978. For more than two decades, beginning in 1981, he worked for the State Department in various positions in Latin America, including ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002. Cuba fell within its jurisdiction. when he was director of inter-American affairs at the National Security Council and deputy principal officer at the U.S. diplomatic mission in Havana. After leaving the State Department, he served as advisor to the commander of the United States Southern Command, whose area of ​​responsibility includes Cuba.

The affair has shone a spotlight on the Cuban spy agency, considered one of the most effective in the world.

“Cubans are vastly underestimated,” said Pete Lapp, a retired FBI agent and author of “Queen of Cuba,” which details the Ana Montes case.

Montes, considered one of the most damaging spies in U.S. history, was released from prison in January 2022 after 20 years behind bars. She was recruited by the Cuban Secret Service in 1984 before being hired by the Defense Intelligence Agency, where she had access to top secret information. Before her arrest in 2001, she revealed to Cubans the identities of undercover U.S. Secret Service agents and their highly sensitive collection capabilities.

“Cuban intelligence has been penetrating our government for decades and doing so in a phenomenal way,” Lapp said. “They have this innate ability to find people who have visceral empathy for what they are trying to accomplish globally or regionally.”

Prosecutors said that during one of his meetings with the undercover FBI agent, Rocha praised a U.S. government employee who had spied for Cuba.

“Unfortunately, she was betrayed,” Rocha said, according to the indictment. “Unfortunately, she would have done much more if she hadn't been betrayed.”

In a subsequent conversation, according to the indictment, Rocha identified her as “Ana.”

Lapp said Rocha and Montes had interacted in the course of their duties at the State Department and the Defense Intelligence Agency, but “it would be an operational security misstep for either of them to know that the Another person was also a Cuban agent.

