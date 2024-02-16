The Guardian's view of the UK recession: No growth, no ideas | editorial





It was on the rise! The Daily Express made the case for the UK economy on Thursday. Sorry, loyal Conservative cheerleaders. But in fact, the opposite is true. Instead of going up, it was on a slide. On Thursday, the Office for National Statistics announced that the UK is indeed in recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, following a 0.1% decline in the third quarter. So the economy is getting smaller. This is a recession. It is a huge national blow economically and politically.

It is true that the slide into recession has been gentle. Few economists believe the announcement portends a downturn compared to the 1980 recession or the recession that followed the 2009 financial crisis, when GDP fell by more than 4%. But don't mistake this for talk of a technical recession. The economy is either growing or it isn't. We don't grow. It's decreasing.

It is also true that the UK is not alone in its economic recession. This week, Japan did the same, helping Germany become the world's third-largest economy, behind the United States and China. Few European economies can expect better than stagnant growth in 2024, while Germany itself is teetering on the brink. But Britain faces higher interest rates and inflation than Germany and the eurozone, and its long-term record on investment and wages is poor. The growth leaves the country particularly ill-prepared for a rapid recovery.

In any case, a shallow recession does not soften the severe blow to households. Here, GDP per capita has declined for the seventh consecutive quarter, not just the second. The Resolution Foundation estimates that this equates to a real loss of nearly 1,500 per household, as the cost-of-living crisis accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The same loss per household since 2009 currently amounts to approximately 23,000. With interest rates and inflation still high, the pinch will become even tighter.

The impact of all this on national economies and individual living standards would be serious enough. But it will also create a political battleground in an election year. In one of his five pledges in early 2023, Rishi Sunak pledged that the government would grow the economy to create better-paying jobs and opportunities across the country. After a year, he has not grown the economy. He placed it upside down. A newly released Ipsos survey has found that more than two-thirds of Britons say the UK is in decline, well above the average of the 28 countries surveyed.

The tragedy is not simply that Mr Sunak oversaw the descent into recession. What's more is that he lacks any clue as to how to get Britain out of it. Before the GDP figures were released on Thursday, the Treasury was already briefing Jeremy Hunt that he was considering cutting public spending to fund tax cuts before next month's election. Perhaps this was just pre-election, pre-budget expectation management. But it embodies exactly what is wrong with this government. You forget nothing and you learn nothing. It sacrifices national interests for a political cult that leaves public services weaker than they already are. No wonder the public thinks the country is in decline. At least they now know who they have to blame.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/feb/15/the-guardian-view-on-the-uk-recession-no-growth-and-no-ideas-either The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos