America is a Nation of Industrial Agriculture: Key Takeaways from the U.S. Agricultural Census | Environment





A record number of U.S. farms are going bankrupt, with small farms and Black farmers once again hardest hit, according to the 2022 Agricultural Census, a comprehensive look at the state of Americas farms and farmers released every five years by the Department of Agriculture (USDA). ). Yet factory farms raising thousands of cattle in confinement have further expanded into rural America, acquiring smaller farms, reaping taxpayer subsidies and generating environmental damage.

The agricultural census is a mammoth data collection effort involving more than a million farmers, which tracks the number, size and types of farms across all sectors, as well as farmers and finances at national levels , state and counties. It provides insight into the positive and negative impact of government programs on farmers, workers, land use, animals, waterways and the climate, and should inform future policies. The latest data includes the Covid pandemic, an extraordinary period where global food prices, government agricultural subsidies and food insecurity have all increased.

There's a lot to digest in the 700-page report, but here are some of the key takeaways:

The number of farms and the amount of agricultural land continue to decline sharply, but mega-farms are thriving. Line graph of green and brown lines trending downward

The number of farms has fallen 7% over the past five years to 1.9 million, from a peak of almost 7 million in the mid-1930s and 2.2 million in 2000. About 20 million Acres of farmland were lost during the same period as fields disappeared. for urban sprawl, solar farms and other industrial developments.

The decline is by no means constant across the board. The steepest decline (17%) was among the smallest farms of less than 10 acres. America's globalized agricultural system favors large farms and corporations because small farms face more booms and busts in prices, extreme weather linked to the climate crisis, and access to government subsidies and subsidies. other credits.

Large farms, which include mega-farms spanning hundreds of thousands of acres, make up only 4 percent of the total number of farms but control two-thirds of U.S. farmland. The largest with sales of $5 million or more accounted for less than 1% of all farms, but 42% of all sales. The consolidation of American agriculture continues, despite a pledge by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former executive of a large dairy company, to consolidate small and mid-sized farms.

Another sharp decline in the number of black farmers. Bar chart consisting of four khaki bars going left and two green bar charts going right.

The number of black farmers has fallen 8 percent over the past five years, the largest decline among all ethnic and racial groups. This is another setback for black farmers, who were forced out of farming by decades of discriminatory USDA policies that systematically denied them access to low-interest loans. interest, grants and other assistance. The number of black farmers has fallen from a peak of nearly one million in 1910 to 41,807 in 2022.

It may be too early to judge the Biden administration, which has adopted policies aimed at helping Black and other underserved farmers, but so far, Black farmers don't have much to be delighted. White dominance among farmers increased from 89% in 2017 to 95% in 2022.

Good news: The number of Hawaiian and Pacific Islander farmers increased by 13%, with a whopping 50% increase (1,509 in 2022 versus 1,007 in 2017) in the number of new producers. This may partly reflect a resurgence of Native Hawaiian agricultural practices and a land return movement.

Climate-smart agriculture and conservation remain rare among U.S. farmers despite government programs. Bar chart of six khaki bars pointing down.

The number of farms enrolled in USDA conservation programs that pay farmers to leave ecologically important areas such as wetlands decreased by 7% between 2017 and 2022. Smaller farms saw the decline the strongest, likely due to high global commodity prices that offered short-term economic gains, according to Anne Schechinger of the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Increasing USDA rental financial support for long-term conservation projects such as preserving wetlands for 30 years could attract more farmers and would maximize climate and environmental benefits, Schechinger said.

An incentive program to encourage cover crops, a regenerative agroecology technique that helps reduce the use of synthetic fertilizers, improves soil health and conserves water, is showing mixed results. The number of farms enrolled in the program has stagnated around 153,000, but there has been an overall 17% increase in cover crops, mainly due to larger farms planting more nutrient-dense cover crops between growing periods for cash crops.

Large farms and corporations profit the most from taxpayer dollars. Bar chart of six green bars pointing upwards.

Government payments to farmers have increased 17% since the last agricultural census to $10.4 billion, largely thanks to Covid-era subsidies, which boosted some farmers' incomes to record levels between 2020 and 2022. But the number of farms receiving taxpayer subsidies has dropped dramatically by 25%. %, and it is the largest, richest and most struggling small farms that have benefited the most. The farms with the highest sales (at least $50,000) received 64% of the total subsidies even though they represented only 11% of the beneficiaries. The smallest farms represent almost half (48%) of those who received financial aid, but only 4% of the total money.

America's industrial agricultural complex is raising more animals than ever on factory farms. Three bar charts, each topped with an animal icon. The charts feature a series of green (going up) and khaki (going down) bars.

Over the past five years, the United States has lost 34% of dairy farms, 9% of hog farms, and 7% of beef cattle farms, but the number of cattle has remained more or less constant. This means fewer, but much larger, concentrated batches, which are linked to a range of harms including water and air pollution, poor animal welfare, labor abuses and climate impacts. Currently, 1.7 billion animals, primarily pigs, cattle, chickens and sheep, were raised on U.S. factory farms in 2022, a 6% increase since the last census in 2017 and 47% since 2002. This includes 7,406 chicken farms with half a million animals. additional birds in 2022, an increase of 17% over the last decade.

According to an analysis by Food and Water Watch (FWW), 24,000 factory farms produce 940 billion pounds of manure each year, double the amount of wastewater produced by the entire U.S. population. That's 52 billion more pounds of concentrated greenhouse gas-emitting manure than in 2017, the equivalent of creating a new city of 39 million people in the last five years.

Small and medium-sized dairy farms fared the worst. Nearly 7 million dairy cattle, or 75% of the total, are now raised in confinement on factory farms, each with 2,000 cows or more. As industrial lockdowns drive family farmers off their land, profits go into private coffers while our communities and environment must pay the price, said Amanda Starbuck, FWW research director.

America today is truly a nation of industrial agriculture.

