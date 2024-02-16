Jeremy Hunt cuts tax cuts amid UK recession





The new OBR forecasts were delivered as the Office for National Statistics announced that the UK economy shrank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

It was the second consecutive quarter of negative growth – the most common definition of a technical recession – and undermined Mr Sunak's pledge to grow the economy.

Wednesday morning's No. 11 briefing will be seen by Tory lawmakers calling for tax cuts in an attempt to lower expectations ahead of the Budget.

But Treasury officials claim the changed forecasts are affecting their announced plans for both taxes and spending. Less money available means a smaller tax cut scheduled for next month.

A sizable, eye-catching tax break remains on target. A cut in income tax or national insurance tax is seen as a key option for Downing Street as it would have an immediate impact on people's wages.

But other desired measures, such as changing the timing of child benefit payments or accommodating a revitalized property market, appear unlikely.

It also affected spending plans.

real cuts

The Prime Minister has previously said spending on public services would only increase by 1% in real terms in the year after the general election. This is a much tighter figure than in recent years, when prices rose more than 3% per year. This would mean real term cuts in non-protected government departments such as the Home Office.

Mr Hunt has already been criticized by economists for failing to detail how far those cuts would go. OBR chairman Richard Hughes said the plan was a fiction. A post-election spending review can help determine where spending falls.

Now the Treasury is considering much tighter spending pressures, with annual real growth of 0.75% rather than 1%. This means bigger cuts in unprotected departments. Labor will also face questions once again about whether it will spend more and, if so, how it will be funded.

The Treasury estimates that this approach could free up an extra $7 billion a year that could potentially be spent on tax cuts demanded by Conservative lawmakers.

