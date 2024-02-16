PREVIEW: 2024 MICROPLUS UK ATHLETICS Indoor Championships





The Microplus British Athletics Indoor Championships head to Birmingham's Utilita Arena on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 February 2024. As we look forward to crowning 28 British champions this weekend, we preview the action across endurance, jumping, sprinting and throwing events.

The event is also the official prelude to the World Athletics Indoor Championships, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland from 1-3 March 2024. The country's best players compete for a place in the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team for another major championship on home soil. If you're a dirt fan, this will be an event you can't miss.

endurance

Olympic and world medalist Laura Muir (Steve Vernon, Hawkhill, Dundee) headlined the middle distance event in Birmingham when she qualified for the women's 3000m just a week after breaking the European indoor record over two miles at the Millrose Games in New York. , she ran the 3000m standard for next month's World Athletics Indoor Championships. She will face stiff competition from two-time European indoor 3000m bronze medalist Melissa Courtney-Bryant (Rob Denmark, Poole) and Hannah Nuttall (Helen Clitheroe, Charnwood), who has maintained her PB form over the distance this season.

In the men's 3000m, James West (Helen Clitheroe, Tonbridge) is considered the leading candidate after her 5000m PB held in Boston last weekend. [13:19.98]. Scott Beaty (Mike Bateman, Morpeth) is the fastest athlete in the 2024 British 3000m rankings for Birmingham.

The Women's 1500m sees three athletes who currently hold the World Indoors qualifying standard go head-to-head in a series of entertaining content. Georgia Bell (Trevor Painter, Belgrave) has been in the form of her life over the past few weeks, lowering her PB to 4:03.22. Revee Walcott-Nolan (Luton) and Sarah McDonald (Andrew Walling, Birchfield) have also played inside the Glasgow mark this year.

Adam Fogg (Coventry) leads the men's 1500m category after a blistering run at the Millrose Games, where he set a PB of 3:34.37 and a career best mile time of 3:53.55. Callum Elson (Cambridge and Coleridge) is another athlete with world indoor standards after running the mile in 3:53.22 in Boston.

Olympic finalist Jemma Reekie (Jon Bigg, Kilbarchan) leads the women's 800m and will battle Issy Boffey (Luke Gunn, Enfield & Haringey) and Ellie Baker (Jon Bigg, Brighton Phoenix). In the men's 800m, Guy Learmonth (Lasswade) will be the favorite to retain his title from 2023.

In the 3000m walk, Cameron Corbishley (Andi Drake, Medway & Maidstone) will be a favorite for the men's title, while Abigail Jennings (Verity Snook, Aldershot Farnham and District) will be looking to retain her title in the women's race.

jump

British record holder Morgan Lake (Robbie Grabarz, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow) will be aiming for another British title in the women's high jump after a phenomenal performance at last summer's World Athletics Championships. In the men's event, 2024 British frontrunner William Grimsey (Bethan Partridge, Woodford Green Essex Ladies) is among those fighting for gold.

Molly Caudery (Thames Valley's Stuart Caudery), who added 8cm to her lifetime best in France earlier this indoor season, will be second favorite for the British indoor title in the women's pole vault. The Cornish athlete finished fifth in last year's world finals and will be looking to book her first indoor world competition berth in the coming weeks. British record holder Harry Coppell (Wigan & Districts) will compete in the men's pole vault, while Owen Heard (Kate Rooney, Harrow) and Adam Hague (Trevor Fox, Sheffield & Dearn) are also competing for the title.

Olympic finalist Abigail Irozuru (Aston Moore, Sale Harriers Manchester) takes the long jump runway, while Molly Palmer (Lukasz Zawila, Thames Valley) takes the top spot in the discipline so far in 2024. World Para Athletics T38 silver medalist Olivia Breen (Aston Moore, Portsmouth City) is also participating. In the men's long jump, 2022 British champion Samuel Khogali (Lukasz Zawila, Woodford Green Essex Ladies) is the highest placing in the discipline so far this season.

So far, Lily Hulland (Femi Akinsanya, Thames Valley), ranked second in the UK in 2024, has qualified for the women's triple jump, and finally 2023 champion Jude Bright-Davies (David Johnson, Thames Valley), who also competed in GB & NI, has qualified for Europe in 2023. Leading the men's division in the team championship.

sprint

2020 British 60m champion Amy Hunt (Marco Airale, Charnwood) is in good form so far in 2024. Earlier this month she ran 7.25 seconds in Düsseldorf, making her third in Britain this year and the fastest time in the field this weekend. She will face a strong field including 10-time British champion Asha Phillip (Amy Deem, Newham and Essex Beagles).

Jeremiah Azu (Marco Airale, Cardiff) leads the men's 60m standings after recently breaking into the Glasgow qualifying standard with a time of 6.57 seconds in Torun. He is yet to win a British indoor title and will be looking to put that right this year. He will face 2022 champion Adam Thomas (Bracknell), who clocked 6.59 seconds this year, while Ojie Edoburun (Stuart McMillan, Enfield & Haringey) is also among those taking part.

Commonwealth champion Olivia Breen is the favorite to win the 60m Para race, but there are strong competitors including multiple global medalist Maria Lyle (Joe McDonnell, Team East Lothian).

In the men's race, World T47 bronze medalist Kevin Santos (Michael Utting, City of Norwich) will face T12 silver medalist Zac Shaw (Leon Baptiste, Cleethorpes) once again after a very close finish last year. ; The title ultimately goes to Santos. Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock (Dan Pfaff / Benke Blomkvist, Charnwood) is also among the entries.

The women's 200m will feature world 4x400m relay medalist Ama Pipi (Linford Christie, Enfield, Haringey), while Brooke Ironside (Zac Kerin, Bournemouth) will be ranked second in the 2024 British rankings. Dean Patterson (David Wilson, Glasgow Jaguars) is the fastest athlete in the men's 200m this year.

The women's 400m looks set to be very competitive with Tony Lester (Enfield, Haringey) leading the race after an impressive world indoor standard time of 51.11 seconds in Lievin last week. She will be a contender for the title but will face stiff competition from 2022 champion Jessie Knight (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow) and fellow World 4x400m medalists Nicole Yeargin (Boogie Johnson, Pitreavie) and Ama Pipi.

In the men's 400m, the top three ranked British players so far this year are competing against each other. Lee Thompson (John Henson, Sheffield & Dearne), Charlie Cavell (Stuart Marshall, Telford AC), Ben Higgins (Stuart Marshall, Sheffield & Dearne).

Cindy Sember (Chris Johnson, Woodford Green Essex Ladies) is the favorite in the women's 60m hurdles and she has run some good runs this year, including running 7.91 seconds last weekend in New York, just 0.02 seconds off her career best. I am maintaining my condition. Meanwhile, in the men's 60m hurdles, outdoor champion Ted Ozora (Joanna Hayes, Windsor Slough Eaton, Hounslow), who is seeking his first indoor title, will face off against David King (Tim O'Neill, Plymouth City), who has experience reaching the top of Plymouth. They face each other. Podium at the indoor championships.

cast

Amelia Campbell (Jane Dukemin, Thames Valley) recorded 18.03m in Spain last month and is the only athlete to throw over 18m so far this year. She takes on a stacked field including European U23 medalist Serena Vincent (Mike Winch, City of Portsmouth) and returning world finalist Sophie McKinna (Mark Edwards, Great Yarmouth). World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Aston Moore, Liverpool) will participate in this competition, and World Para Athletics F20 champion Sabrina Fortune (Ryan Spencer-Jones/Ian Robinson, Deeside) will also compete in the center of the track. On sunday.

Scott Lincoln (Paul Wilson, York City) Multiple British champion indoors and outdoors is the overwhelming favorite after a strong start to 2024. His best so far in 2024 is 21.01m at Miramar earlier this month. World Para Athletics F63 shot put champion Alred Davis (Ryan Spencer-Jones, Cardiff) also took to the field to mark the start of the Paralympic year.

Click here for participation list and timetable.

The Microplus UK Athletics Indoors Championships will be broadcast live on BBC Sport this weekend.

