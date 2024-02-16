Wounded Gaza boy who survived Israeli airstrike receives surgery in US





New York — At New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport last month, Elissa Montanti waited patiently for a flight from Cairo carrying 5-year-old Omar Abukwaik. Montanti, founder and director of the Global Medical Relief Fund, had to cut through red tape to bring Abukwaik to the United States – a frightened boy in desperate need of medical care.

Abukwaik's aunt, who accompanied him on his trip, told CBS News that the boy's parents, brother, sister and grandparents were all killed by an Israeli airstrike on their home in Gaza in December. Abukwaik suffered serious injuries, including leg injuries and the amputation of his left arm.

Montanti told CBS News that she contacted Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, which in turn referred her to the humanitarian organization Rahma Worldwide, which identified Abukwaik as a boy in need of treatment. 'help.

He is currently residing in a temporary residence on Staten Island run by Montanti's charity. Far from the reality of the war between Israel and Hamas, Abukwaik visited the Staten Island Children's Museum, a momentary escape where he could become a child again.

“These are innocent children who have absolutely no resources, or very few,” Montanti said. “And the 60 countries we have helped are all child victims of war or natural disasters.”

The Global Medical Relief Fund partnered with Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia, where Abukwaik's injuries were evaluated by Dr. Scott Kozin, the hospital's chief of staff.

“The fact that Omar was able to be brought here is a good thing for Omar and for his prospects,” Kozin said. “If he had stayed in Gaza or Egypt, who knows, I don’t know what would have happened.”

On January 31, Kozin had surgery to repair an injury to Abukwaik's leg.

“So we want to get rid of this bad scar and replace it with a normal skin graft,” Kozin explained during the procedure.

Doctors are also beginning the process of fitting Abukwaik for a prosthetic arm. His recovery is expected to take several weeks. After that, he will return to a tent camp in Gaza with his aunt.

As he ages, the Global Medical Relief Fund will help Omar return to the United States to continue his medical treatment.

