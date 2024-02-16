Problems within the US Space Force as a multi-billion dollar program is canceled | US Army





The U.S. Space Force, an autonomous branch of the U.S. military charged with protecting U.S. interests in, from and to space, has canceled a multibillion-dollar program to develop a classified military communications satellite.

The shutdown of the Northrop Grumman program was due to rising costs, difficulties developing its payload and a schedule delay, Bloomberg reported, citing a regulatory filing and people familiar with the decision.

Last month, Northrops Chief Financial Officer David Keffer appeared to reference the project's cancellation during an earnings call when he mentioned that a decrease in space unit sales partly reflected the decline of a restricted program due to changes in government priorities.

Reports of the classified program's cancellation come a day after House Intelligence Committee head Mike Turner called on the Biden administration to declassify information about what he called a serious threat to national security, which would then have involved Russian plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

ABC News and The New York Times cited unnamed sources saying the security threat Turner was referring to involved Russia's potential deployment of an anti-satellite nuclear weapon in space. It was also reported that US allies had been briefed on the intelligence and that the alleged Russian capability was still developing and did not pose a current threat.

Russia has conducted several experiments with maneuvering satellites that could be designed to sabotage other satellites, said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.

Kristensen warned that placing nuclear weapons in space would violate the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and that any Russian threats to place nuclear weapons in space could be designed to increase pressure on states. -United States and its allies to end their military support for Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the announcements indicate that countries' military forces are increasingly focusing on jamming space communications and developing space targeting. David Burbach, professor of national security affairs at the US Naval War College, described the war between Russia and Ukraine as perhaps the first bilateral space war and a potential harbinger of the future.

The decision to cancel the $841 million Northrop Grumman program, described in Pentagon nomenclature as a termination for convenience, was reportedly made by Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition.

Earlier this month, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall unveiled a 24-point plan to reshape the Air Force and Space Force to ensure continued supremacy in these areas and while better positioning services to deter and, if necessary, prevail. in an era of competition between great powers.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Our US morning briefing breaks down the day's key events, telling you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Investments in space capabilities have increased the effectiveness of operations in all other domains, Space Force administrators announced. The U.S. military is faster, better connected, more informed, more precise, and more lethal thanks to its ability to effectively exploit space.

One goal of the reoptimization, according to the release, was to implement Space Force readiness standards that reflect operations under contested conditions rather than those in an enabling environment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/15/us-space-force-military-communications-satellite-program-cancelled The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos