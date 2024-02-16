SpaceX launches private Odysseus lander as US aims for Moon | Space news





NASA, the main sponsor of the experiments on board, hopes to revive the lunar economy before the astronauts' missions.

A lunar lander has blasted off for the Moon with the goal of making the first landing in the United States since the Apollo missions more than half a century ago and the first by a private spacecraft.

A Falcon 9 rocket flown by Elon Musk's SpaceX lifted off after 1 a.m. (0600 GMT) Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, launching a lunar lander made by Intuitive Machines toward its destination at 370 000 km (230,000 miles) away. .

If all goes well, a landing attempt is expected on February 22 after a day in lunar orbit.

Intuitive Machines, a Houston-based aerospace company, launched the IM-1 mission a month after a rival lunar lander made by Astrobotic Technology crashed to Earth, burning up above the Pacific 10 days after liftoff.

We spent many sleepless nights preparing, said Steve Altemus, co-founder and CEO of Intuitive Machines.

The lander resembled a six-pointed star, each pointing a leg as it successfully separated from the upper stage and drifted into the black void.

Intuitive Machines named its lander after Homer's hero in The Odyssey.

Good luck, Ulysses. Now let's go make history, said Trent Martin, vice president of space systems at Intuitive Machines.

NASA Goals

Only five countries – the United States, Russia, China, India and Japan – have successfully traveled to the Moon and no private company has yet managed to do so.

The United States is the only country to have sent astronauts to the Moon, with Apollo 17 Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt closing the program in December 1972. That was it for American moon landings until the short-lived attempt to 'Astrobotics last month.

It hopes to operate near the moon's south pole, where Intuitive Machines aims its 13-foot-tall, six-legged lander to land in a region full of dangerous craters and cliffs, but potentially rich in frozen water .

This is the area where NASA plans to land astronauts later this decade. The space agency said its six navigation and technology experiments on the lander could help make the task easier.

NASA is paying Intuitive Machines $118 million to conduct its latest round of experiments on the Moon.

The company has also attracted its own clients, including sculptor Jeff Koons, who sends 125-inch (317.5 cm) lunar figurines in a transparent cube.

The lander carries Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's EagleCam, which will take photos of the lander as they both descend.

The spacecraft is expected to cease operations after a week on the surface.

