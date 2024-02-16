Putin says he prefers 'more predictable' Biden to Trump in US election





Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen in the background as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about 'gas prices and Putin's price hike' during a speech in the South Court Auditorium of the State Building Eisenhower executive office at the White House in Washington, United States on June 22. 2022.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he preferred Joe Biden as the next US president over Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, who has faced scrutiny for his dealings with the Kremlin during his presidency.

“[Biden] is more experienced and more predictable. He is an “old school” politician. But we will work with any American leader, elected by the American people,” Putin told journalist Pavel Zarubin on Wednesday evening, according to Russian news outlet Tass.

The Trump and Biden presidential campaigns did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

Putin's remarks follow a week of international controversy over Trump's recent comments on NATO and growing tensions between U.S. Democrats and Republicans over a $95 billion aid package that includes aid military to Ukraine.

The Kremlin head of state will run in his own election March 15-17, but is widely expected to land another presidential term after leading Russia as prime minister or head of state for 1999.

In the same interview, Putin also appeared to dismiss recently publicized concerns about Biden's mental acuity after Justice Department special counsel Robert Hur said the White House leader “deliberately withheld and leaked classified documents” and had demonstrated poor memory during a relevant interview. Biden disputed these claims.

Referring to their meeting in Geneva in 2021, Putin said he had not noticed any signs of incapacity from Biden. “Yes, he looked at his notes from time to time, but, frankly, I also looked at mine,” Putin said, adding that there were “reports of [Biden] hit his head on the helicopter when leaving it, but who hasn’t?”

Despite these seemingly supportive comments, Putin emphasized his continued disagreement with Biden's policies, saying that “the current administration's approach is most harmful and wrong.”

Biden took office about a year before Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. His administration strongly supported Kiev with military and financial aid, and Biden led the White House through a period of deterioration of relations with the Kremlin.

Putin has in turn introduced broad distance between Moscow and Western countries that have massively sanctioned Russia and its officials and sought to forge new ties with various emerging markets, including China and Iran.

Putin's apparent stance of distancing himself from Trump is notable given historical questions about the strength of the two men's relationship. Trump was questioned during a nearly two-year special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the election he won. The former president has repeatedly denied allegations that he fell under the influence of the Kremlin.

At a campaign rally in South Carolina late last week, Trump said he would “encourage” Russia “to do whatever it wants” to a country that is a member of the US military coalition. NATO which failed to meet its defense spending commitments, sparking widespread international outrage. and criticism from NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg that his comments undermine the security of all NATO allies.

Biden called Trump's comments “stupid,” “shameful,” “dangerous” and “un-American,” suggesting a close connection between the former US president and the Russian head of state and introducing distance between him and Putin.

“Can you imagine? A former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it. The worst part is that he means it. No other president in our history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator. And let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will,” Biden said.

The Republican Party's support for Ukraine is soon to be tested after a $95 billion bill passed the Democratic-led US Senate by a vote of 70-29 earlier this week. The aid package, which includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, must win support in the Republican-led House of Representatives before becoming law.

