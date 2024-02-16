The US economy will enter a recession in mid-2024, according to Citi's chief economist.





A recession is coming in 2024, according to Citi.Getty Images

The U.S. economy is heading into a recession in mid-2024, Citi's chief economist said.

Economic data, while seemingly strong, actually points to signs of decline, as shown in the latest jobs report.

Credit card delinquency rates are also on the rise and retail sales data showed a larger-than-expected decline in activity.

The dream of a soft landing is over. Instead, the U.S. economy is heading into a recession in mid-2024, according to Citi.

“There's this very powerful, seductive narrative around a soft landing and we just don't see it in the data,” Andrew Hollenhorst, Citi's chief economist, said in an interview with CNBC.

On the surface, the data looks great: the economy is benefiting from historically low unemployment, strong consumer spending and robust GDP growth.

But there's a lot more going on in the numbers than meets the eye.

“The question is where are these forward-looking indicators that show us where we're going to go,” Hollenhorst said.

One area where the economy is showing weakness is the job market. In January, the jobs report was stellar, adding 353,000 jobs to the economy, but if you scratch beneath the surface, the number of hours worked is down. The number of full-time workers has also declined, and industries like restaurants have stagnated in hiring.

“That’s the key to the economy, what’s happening in the job market,” Hollenhorst said. “If the unemployment rate stays low, people continue to spend, the economy is resilient. But if that unemployment rate starts to rise, which we think… that's a sign that we're going to see a bigger decline of the economy. the American economy.”

Hollenhorst also said inflation was still too high. This week's CPI data showed a higher-than-expected rise in monthly inflation, sending stocks lower on Tuesday.

Credit card default rates are also increasing. Economist David Rosenberg said a cycle of consumer defaults had already arrived, with one in twelve credit card holders missing their payments.

“There may be consumers who have excess savings, but those consumers exposed to floating credit card debt with higher rates now, who have drawn on those excess savings to continue consuming, spending, now these delinquencies are increasing,” Hollenhorst said.

And consumer weakness is also showing up in retail sales figures. Thursday's publication shows a significant drop in activity, showing a decline of 0.8% in January.

Hollenhorst is not the only one to be pessimistic. Apollo Management's Torsten Slk recently echoed the sentiment that a soft landing is now the “least likely” scenario.

Read the original article on Business Insider

