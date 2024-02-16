NATO chief warns delay in US aid will hurt Ukraine's battle against Russia | Russia-Ukraine War





A $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan must be approved by the US House of Representatives.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the delay in approving US military aid to Ukraine is hurting kyiv's forces as they fight against invading Russian troops.

Ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers on Thursday, Stoltenberg said he hoped the US Congress would agree to continue supporting Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the US Senate approved a $95 billion aid plan for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but President Mike Johnson, an ally of former President Donald Trump, has not yet submitted the plan to the vote of the lower house, the House of Representatives.

Stoltenberg said that if Russia won the war, it would not only be bad for the Ukrainians, it would be a tragedy for the Ukrainians, but it would also be dangerous for us. It will make the world even more dangerous and us more vulnerable.

Previously, Russia launched missiles at Ukraine, hitting infrastructure and damaging residential and commercial buildings, injuring at least 11 people in different regions of the country.

The Ukrainian military said seven Ukrainian regions were targeted, including the capital, kyiv, and the cities of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv.

The Air Force said air defense systems shot down 13 of 26 missiles launched by Russia.

(Al Jazeera)

On Thursday, military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said the army was withdrawing some troops from the eastern town of Avdiivka to more advantageous positions to push Russian forces out of the country.

The key announcement in all this is that supplying Avdiivka and evacuations from there are difficult, he said, adding that they had prepared a reserve logistics artery in advance.

Since last year, Avdiivka has become a major battlefield after Russian forces almost surrounded it and attempted to enter.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Syrskii, described the situation as extremely difficult after a visit to soldiers around the city.

Separately, at least six people, including a child, were killed and 18 others injured in a Ukrainian missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, Russian officials said.

Roman Starovoit, governor of the neighboring Kursk region, called the attack a new crime by Ukrainian Nazis and said a shopping center, an outdoor sports facility and residential areas had been hit.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said on social media that five children were among the injured.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine regarding the reported attack.

A shopping center is damaged after what local authorities call a Ukrainian missile attack in Belgorod, Russia, February 15, 2024. [Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday to sign a security agreement at the Elysée, the French presidency announced.

As Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will soon enter its third year, this visit will be an opportunity for the President of the Republic to reaffirm France's determination to continue to provide, over time and with all of its partners, unfailing support for Ukraine. and the Ukrainian people, Macron's office said Thursday.

His office said details would be announced at a news conference.

The agreement must define the framework for long-term humanitarian and financial aid, reconstruction support and military assistance.

According to two diplomats familiar with the negotiations, France is expected to announce a fund of 200 million euros ($214.7 million) for civil projects carried out by French companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/15/nato-chief-warns-us-aid-delay-harming-ukraines-battle-against-russia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos