The US-Mexico border: how Americans perceive the situation, its causes and its consequences





80% say the U.S. government is doing a poor job handling the influx of migrants. A view of the border wall between the United States and Mexico, February 1, 2024. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Pew Research Center conducted this study to understand public opinion about the large number of migrants seeking to enter the United States through the border with Mexico. For this analysis, we surveyed 5,140 adults from January 16-21, 2024. All those who participated in this survey are members of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited through a national random sampling of people. residential addresses. This way, almost every American adult has a chance of being selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

Here are the questions used for the report and its methodology.

The growing number of migrants seeking to enter the United States at the border with Mexico has strained government resources, divided Congress and become a contentious issue in the 2024 presidential campaign.

Americans overwhelmingly criticize the government for the way it handled the migrant situation. Beyond that, however, there are deep differences over why migrants are coming to the United States, proposals to address the situation and even whether it should be called a crisis.

Factors behind the influx of migrants

Economic factors, whether poor conditions in migrants' home countries or better economic opportunities in the United States, are widely seen as the main reasons for the influx of migrants.

About seven in ten Americans (71%), including majorities in both parties, cite better economic opportunities in the United States as a major reason.

There are broader partisan differences on other factors.

About two-thirds of Americans (65%) say violence in migrants' countries of origin is a major reason why large numbers of immigrants show up at the border.

Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are 30 percentage points more likely than Republicans and Republican-leaning independents to cite this as a major reason (79% vs. 49%).

In contrast, 76% of Republicans say the belief that U.S. immigration policies will make it easier to stay in the country once you arrive is a major factor. About half of Democrats (39%) say the same thing.

To learn more about Americans' views on these and other reasons, see Chapter 2.

How serious is the situation at the border?

A large majority of Americans (78%) say the large number of migrants seeking to enter this country through the U.S.-Mexico border is either a crisis (45%) or a major problem (32%). ), according to the Pew Research Center survey. conducted from January 16 to 21, 2024, with 5,140 adults.

Related: Migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border hit a record high in late 2023.

Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to describe the situation as a crisis: 70% of Republicans say so, compared to just 22% of Democrats. Most Democrats view the situation as a major (44%) or minor (26%) problem for the United States. Very few Democrats (7%) say this is not a problem.

In an open-ended question, respondents express their concerns about the influx of migrants. They highlight many issues, including concerns about how migrants are cared for and general problems with the immigration system.

However, two concerns arise most frequently:

22% highlight the economic burdens associated with the influx of migrants, including the strain migrants place on social services and other government resources. 22% also cite security concerns. Many of these responses focus on crime (10%), terrorism (10%) and drugs (3%).

When asked specifically about the impact of the influx of migrants on crime in the United States, a majority of Americans (57%) say the large number of migrants seeking to enter the country is leading to an increase in crime. Fewer people (39%) say that it does not have much impact on crime in this country.

Republicans (85%) mostly say that the influx of migrants leads to an increase in crime in the United States. A much smaller share of Democrats (31%) say the same thing; On the contrary, 63% of Democrats say that it does not have much impact.

The government widely criticized for its management of the influx of migrants

In recent years, the federal government has received poor marks for its handling of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Note: The wording of this question has been changed slightly to reflect the circumstances of the time).

However, current ratings are extremely low.

Only 18% say the U.S. government is doing a good job dealing with the large number of migrants at the border, while 80% say it is doing a poor job, including 45% saying it is doing a very poor job.

Republicans' views are overwhelmingly negative (89% say their job is bad), as has been the case since Joe Biden became president. 73% of Democrats also give negative ratings to the government, the highest proportion recorded under Biden's presidency.

For more on US assessments of the situation, see Chapter 1.

What policies could improve the situation at the borders?

There are no policy proposals, among the nine included in the survey, that a majority of Republicans and Democrats believe would improve the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. There are, however, areas of relative agreement.

A majority of 60 percent of Americans believe that increasing the number of immigration judges and staff to make asylum decisions more quickly would improve the situation. Just 11% say it would only make things worse, while 14% think it wouldn't make much of a difference.

Nearly as many (56%) say creating more opportunities for people to legally immigrate to the United States would improve the situation.

The majority of Democrats say each of these proposals would improve the situation at the border.

Republicans are less positive than Democrats; Yet about 40 percent or more of Republicans say each of them would make things better, while a much smaller number say they would make things worse.

Opinions on other proposals are more polarized. For example, a 56% majority of Democrats say adding resources to ensure safe and healthy conditions for migrants arriving in the United States would be a positive step forward.

Not only are Republicans far less likely than Democrats to view this proposal positively, but far more are likely to say it would make the situation worse (43%) than better (17%).

Building or expanding a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was among the most controversial policies of Donald Trump's presidency. In 2019, 82% of Republicans favored expanding the border wall, compared to just 6% of Democrats.

Today, 72 percent of Republicans say a substantial expansion of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border would improve the situation. Only 15% of Democrats agree, with most saying it either wouldn't make much difference (47%) or would make the situation worse (24%).

To learn more about Americans' reactions to policy proposals, see Chapter 3.

