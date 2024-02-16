



The FBI and its international allies disrupted a network of more than 1,000 hacked Internet routers that Russian military intelligence used for cyberespionage operations against the United States and its European allies, FBI Director Christopher said Thursday Wray.

The law enforcement operation used a court order to cut off access to home and small business routers hacked by Russia's GRU military intelligence agency, kicking them out and locking them down.[ing] the door behind them, Wray said at the Munich security conference.

Russian hackers were using the network of hacked routers, known as a botnet, to target U.S. and foreign governments, as well as military, security and corporate organizations, for intelligence gathering purposes, the department said of Justice.

The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wray's allegations.

Wray also used his podium in Munich, where intelligence officials from around the world gather annually, to reiterate U.S. warnings that hacking teams backed by Russia and China have long sought a foothold in American energy and telecommunications networks. U.S. officials fear Beijing could use this access to take networks offline in a crisis.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, we saw Russia conducting reconnaissance operations in the U.S. energy sector, Wray said. And this is a particularly worrying trend because we know that once access is established, the hacker can move from information gathering to attack quickly and without warning.

The revelation of the FBI operation comes as U.S. officials and lawmakers grapple with another, more concerning question regarding Russian capabilities. The United States has new intelligence on Russian military capabilities related to its efforts to deploy a nuclear anti-satellite system in space, CNN reported Wednesday.

Russia has made murder, rape and mayhem its stock and trade, so no one should question its continued willingness to launch destructive cyberattacks before and during military conflict, the FBI chief added.

Wray issued a stark warning to US lawmakers last month, saying Chinese hackers were preparing to wreak havoc on US critical infrastructure in a crisis. Wray said in Munich on Thursday that Beijing hackers had been prepositioning themselves on the networks of American oil and gas companies since 2011. [reached] something closer to a paroxysm of fever.

What we are seeing now is the growing development of China's offensive. [cyber] weapons within our critical infrastructure, ready to attack whenever Beijing decides the time is right.

The Chinese government systematically denies these allegations and in turn accuses the United States of carrying out hacking operations against China.

Wray's announcement is the latest move by the FBI to use court orders to try to stifle the complex hacking operations of Russian spy agencies. Weeks after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the FBI publicized a similar operation aimed at neutralizing another botnet allegedly controlled by another GRU hacking team comprising thousands of infected devices.

U.S. intelligence agencies also use hacking operations to try to thwart Russia, China and other rival governments. But unlike the court-authorized work of the FBI, the details of these U.S. cyber operations are rarely, if ever, made public.

