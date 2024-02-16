White House confirms US has intelligence on Russian anti-satellite capability





Washington CNN —

The White House confirmed Thursday that the national security threat reported the day before by the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is linked to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing but has sought to appease concerns about the danger it poses to the United States. .

This is not an active deployed capability, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. And while Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there was no immediate threat to anyone's security.

We're not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth, Kirby added.

Kirby's comments came a day after the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Republican Mike Turner of Ohio, ignited a firestorm at the Capitol when he issued a cryptic statement announcing that the commission had information regarding a serious threat to national security.

The lack of immediate details about the nature of the threat has caused many people to fill their own void about its severity and imminence. Turner faced harsh criticism, even from members of his own party, for publicizing the committee's information in a vague social media post, with Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida accusing him of putting the country under pressure, and Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee demanding a decision. investigation into Turner.

Gaetz and Ogles said they believed Turner was motivated to make the information public to drum up support for additional funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia. The Kremlin reiterated this talking point on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Kirby responded to the Kremlin's claims with one word: bullshit. He then added that the United States was still contacting Russia to discuss Moscow's anti-satellite capabilities. It will be necessary to see whether public disclosure of the threat might make those conversations more difficult, he said.

Turner has publicly supported continued funding of the war effort in Ukraine, even as former President Donald Trump supported the Republican Party's push to oppose a $60 billion aid package intended to support Ukraine.

Other members of the Intelligence Committee came to Turner's defense. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw defended Turner's decision to release the information.

Referring to allegations that Turner planned the release to coincide with efforts to provide additional funding, Crenshaw said the timing was coincidental.

There have been notifications from the intelligence community that have made things clearer now than before, Crenshaw said. It was just the moment.

Turner's message called on President Joe Biden to declassify all information related to the threat. Kirby said the U.S. intelligence community has serious concerns about broad declassification of threat-related intelligence.

He added that private engagement, rather than immediately making information public, could be a much more effective approach.

The United States has been aware of Russia's pursuit of an anti-satellite capability for many, many months, if not a few years, Kirby said, and Biden has been aware of it since the start of his term.

He added that only in recent weeks has the intelligence community been able to assess with a greater degree of confidence exactly how Russia continues to pursue its efforts.

As for whether the intelligence should be downgraded, Kirby said the administration followed a rigorous process and would not be undermined by Turner's decision to make the threat public Wednesday.

He denied that the administration gave Turner the green light to make the information public.

While Kirby said Russian capabilities pose no threat to human life, an anti-satellite weapon placed in Earth orbit would pose a significant danger to U.S. nuclear command and control satellites, Hans Kristensen, project director of nuclear information to the Federation. American scientists, told CNN on Wednesday.

The United States relies on such satellites, which it considers essential to ensure constant and transparent control of its nuclear arsenal.

Russia has for years researched anti-space systems designed to neutralize U.S. military and commercial space systems, according to a 2022 Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report on space security. Russian doctrine required that it be possible to target enemy satellites from the ground, air, cyberspace, and space, using attacks ranging from temporary jamming to outright destruction.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Morgan Rimmer, Oren Liebermann and Katie Bo Lillis contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/15/politics/white-house-russia-anti-satellite/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos