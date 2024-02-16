Despite Britain's recession, a sharp surge in retail sales suggests the economy is growing | business news





Retail sales grew significantly more than expected in January as consumer spending rebounded.

The 3.4% increase in retail sales was more than double the 1.5% increase analysts had forecast, suggesting the economy is recovering.

Since April 2021, there has been no rise as large as the recovery from December to January.

On Thursday, the UK officially entered recession after experiencing a second consecutive three-month recession. Poor retail performance was partly to blame.

A surge in retail sales in January more than offset a shock drop in December, the key Christmas shopping month, which saw sales fall 3.3% after the Office for National Statistics revised figures downward on Friday.

The ONS added that January discounts had helped make trading at homewares stores, department stores and sports stores 'robust'.

The ONS said sales rose across all retail sectors except clothing, but the biggest contributor to growth was supermarkets. As a result, trading volume recovered to November 2023 levels.

One of the biggest increases was fuel sales, which rose 5.4% this month as drivers took advantage of lower fuel prices.

However, sales are still 1.3% below pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

1:40 Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, told Ian King that non-food channels had all said no in January.

The retail sales figures are of interest because household consumption, as measured by the data, is the largest expenditure across the UK economy.

Therefore, statistics can indicate overall economic growth.

I spent less money online over the past 30 days than I did a month ago. The proportion of online sales decreased from 26.8% in December to 24.8% in January.

Friday's announcement led analysts to conclude that the recession may have ended almost as quickly as it began.

“January retail sales will likely end the retail recession and probably end the broader recession in the first quarter,” said Joe Maher, economist at Capital Economics, an economic research firm.

“The significant increase in sales means the worst is now behind the retail sector, and falling inflation and rising wages in 2024 will provide a strong platform for a recovery.”

