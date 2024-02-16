US official says Iranian Revolutionary Guards 'serve alongside Houthi rebels in Yemen'





Top line

In an explosive revelation, a U.S. Navy official revealed on CBS News 60 Minutes that Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops are working on the ground with Houthi rebels in Yemen, providing assistance to the group which has intensified its attacks on US military targets in the region and transport ships. in the Red Sea, as US forces step up countermeasures amid fears of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

US Navy Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed in an interview with 60 Minutes that members of Iran… [+] The Revolutionary Guard Corps provides target intelligence and advice to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

60 minutes Highlights

U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed in an interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O'Donnell that members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps are on the ground in Yemen, serving alongside the group rebel and providing advice and information on targets.

When asked what U.S. forces have done to counter this partnership, Cooper said it would obviously end up being a political decision, adding: Our role at this point is just to be ready and continue to be aggressive in exercising our right to self-defense. .

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, a paramilitary group that reports directly to the country's supreme leader, have provided assistance to militant groups throughout the Middle East, according to the State Department, which designated the Guards Corps as an organization terrorist.

U.S. officials reclassified the Houthis as a global terrorist group last month following a surge in attacks on U.S. targets and transport ships that have caused serious disruptions to trade and threatened to further destabilize the region, three just years after the Biden administration removed the terrorist label.

The Houthi rebels, a Shiite Islamist group that controls territory in northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, are believed to be mainly financed by Iran.

ODonnell's interview with Cooper is scheduled to air Sunday night on 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Key context

US forces have turned their attention in recent months to militant groups in the Middle East and Somalia with ties to Iran, following a steady stream of attacks on bases, transport ships and American troops. These groups include the Houthis, who attacked a transport ship in the Red Sea in late December, as well as the rebel group al-Shabab in Somalia who seized a United Nations helicopter and captured six crew members in a January attack that left only one crew member. dead, and Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned militia in Iraq that wounded three American soldiers at al-Harir air base in December. British and US forces launched strikes against Houthi targets in areas of Yemen controlled by the rebel group last month, a sudden rebuke just hours after Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi reportedly warned that US attacks would not would not go unpunished if military action were taken. In the warning, al-Houthi pledged to respond significantly if the United States and its military allies took action against the Houthi rebels. The conflict continued to escalate through February, with U.S. forces striking Iranian-backed groups in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and the Red Sea for three consecutive days earlier this month. drone strike on the Tower 22 base in Jordan last month, in which three US service members were killed. Iranian officials again warned that the country would retaliate against any attack.

Contra

US officials have also issued warnings following escalating incidents with the Houthis, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning last month that there would be consequences for further attacks. U.S. officials and 13 other countries called for an immediate end to the attacks last month, calling the seizure of ships and crews illegal, unacceptable and deeply destabilizing, while the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution demanding that the rebel group end its attacks. .

Tangent

At around 1 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning, a major gas pipeline in Iran was severely damaged after two explosions were reported, a disruption that disrupted gas supplies and which Iranian officials called an act of sabotage and terrorism. Javad Owji, Iran's oil minister, did not name any groups he suspects of being involved.

