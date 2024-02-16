The British economy fell into recession after people cut back on their spending.





By Dearbail Jordan & Faisal IslamBusiness Reporter and Economics Editor, BBC News

getty images

Britain fell into recession late last year due to falling people's spending, doctors' strikes and falling school attendance, official figures show.

The economy contracted 0.3% more than expected between October and December, after already contracting between July and September.

The UK will fall into recession if it fails to grow for two consecutive quarters.

The figures raise questions about whether Rishi Sunak has kept the promises he made in January to boost economic growth.

Despite repeated requests, the government has never publicly stated what measures it will use to assess whether the prime minister has fulfilled his pledges.

In some closed-door briefings for journalists, sources said the economy likely grew larger between October and December compared to the previous three months.

But Mr Sunak's promise was not fulfilled as the measure showed the UK economy shrank by 0.1% from July to September.

For the whole of 2023, the UK economy grew by 0.1%.

Nonetheless, excluding the Covid-19 year, these annual growth figures are the weakest since 2009, when the UK and other major economies were reeling from the global financial crisis as bank lending came to a near halt.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the latest figures showed Chancellor Sunak's promises to grow the economy had “fallen apart”.

Britain is not alone in its economic pressures. The European Union narrowly avoided an economic recession in the second half of 2023, and Japan confirmed that its economy contracted in the second quarter.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were many regions where the economy contracted at the end of the year. Shoppers took advantage of Black Friday sales in November and then cut back on spending in December.

The health sector was affected by a strike by junior doctors, with school attendance falling by 1%.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is a key measure of all economic activity by businesses, government, public sector, and individuals in a country.

Governments can use GDP growth as evidence that they are managing the economy well. Likewise, when GDP falls, opposition politicians may suggest that the government is mismanaging it.

When GDP increases steadily, people pay more taxes because they earn and spend more. This means more money that governments can choose to spend on public services such as schools, police and hospitals.

The government also wants to keep an eye on how much it is borrowing relative to the size of the economy.

Treasury sources have confirmed to BBC News that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is considering putting a greater pressure on public spending as a way to deliver tax cuts in the March 6 Budget.

Forecasts for public finances have worsened significantly in recent weeks as interest costs on UK government borrowing rise. A final decision on the budget has not been made.

Asked whether Sunak had delivered on his promises to grow the economy, Mr Hunt told the BBC: “When the Prime Minister made that promise he made it very clear that tackling inflation was a top priority.”

“The big picture is that the economy has actually become more resilient since then, unemployment has remained low, and real wages have risen for six months. And if we stick to our guns now, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.” ”

Figures earlier this week showed wage growth had slowed but was still outpacing inflation. Meanwhile, inflation was lower than expected in January, with monthly food prices falling for the first time in more than two years. But it's still double the Bank of England's 2% target.

‘Slight recession’

“This recession is as mild as they come,” said Ruth Gregory, deputy UK economist at Capital Economics. “This data is more important politically than economically.”

But Sir Rhodes, chairman of supermarket group Asda, told BBC Radio 4's Today program: “It looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, walks like a duck and slumps like a duck.”

“I don't enjoy saying that there are no surprises here and there are no surprises in the fact that we are in it. We have a low-growth economy or a no-growth economy.”

Official figures from the ONS show there was a slowdown in all the key sectors it measures to judge the health of the UK economy in the last three months of last year, including construction and manufacturing.

Mark Keyes, construction director at architectural firm Bennett, said the past year had been “turbulent”.

“We were still feeling the ripple effects of inflation through the industry, which in some ways coincided with rising interest rates,” he said.

The past year has been “turbulent”, according to Mark Keyes, construction director at architectural firm Bennett.

The Bank of England has been raising interest rates to curb inflation, but has maintained the interest rate at 5.25% since August of last year.

Mr Hunt said: “Higher interest rates allow the Bank of England to reduce inflation, but lower growth is not surprising.”

But he said he believed the economy was “turning the corner” and Mr Keyes said there were optimistic signs for the construction industry.

“If you look at the beginning of the year compared to the beginning of last year, we definitely see an increase in inquiries,” he said. “There is a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, but I think there is a sense of optimism.”

BBC News wants to hear what questions you have about the recession and the economy.

You can contact us using the form below or email [email protected].

If you are reading this page and cannot see the form, you should visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your questions or email them to [email protected]. Please include your name, age, and region in your inquiry.

In some cases, unless you specify otherwise, your question will be posted and we will display the name, age, and location you provided. Your contact information will never be made public. Please be sure to read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/business-68285833 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos