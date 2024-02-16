Why Ukraine needs US funding and why NATO says this funding is an investment in US security





Ahead of a meeting of NATO defense secretaries in Brussels on Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jans Stoltenberg urged members of the US House of Representatives to adopt a multi-million dollar aid package. billion dollars for Ukraine, considered “an investment in our own security”.

Stoltenberg said that if Russia won the war in Ukraine, the Russian state would be emboldened, as would China.

“If President Putin wins in Ukraine, it will send a message to him and other authoritarian leaders that they get what they want when they use military force. It will make the world more dangerous (and) us more vulnerable.” , Stoltenberg said. the Reuters news agency. “Today it is Ukraine, tomorrow it could be Taiwan. So Beijing, China, is closely monitoring what is happening in Ukraine.”

Why does Ukraine need more military aid?

Two years into the war sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine is running out of ammunition.

“They went from 7,000 rounds a day to 2,000 rounds a day, which is a pretty significant reduction, even as the Russians were able to increase their purchases of their own munitions, also buying from North Korea.” Edward Arnold, a European security researcher at the British defense think tank RUSI, told CBS News.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare Soviet-era artillery as the Russo-Ukrainian war continues near Kreminna, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, February 14, 2024. Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu/Getty

Arnold said Ukraine also lost so many troops in the war that it lacked adequately trained personnel and did not have enough weapons to continue carrying out many long-range strikes on strategic targets. Russians, such as command and command centers. control centers and ammunition storage facilities.

“As a result, this year Ukraine somehow officially announced that it would return to defensive operations, probably for the whole year. Because it does not have offensive potential, because it does not doesn't have enough ammo,” Arnold said.

What does US aid to Ukraine include?

A funding bill passed Monday by the U.S. Senate, but not yet passed by the House of Representatives, provides about $60 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.

But if and when it's approved, “they don't just hand over all the money to Ukraine,” Arnold explained. “They spend it primarily on American defense contractors to buy equipment from them to send to Ukraine. So the vast majority of the money that the United States gave to Ukraine actually went into the American economy.”

The United States has provided a wide range of aid to Ukraine, including American-made weapons systems and military vehicles. Much of this equipment requires specific parts for maintenance and specific ammunition. Thus, the new aid program “is not only important for the amount, which is significant, but also for what is provided by the United States” to keep the equipment already supplied in working order and the weapons already provided, Arnold said.

HIMARS: How this changes Ukraine's fight against Russia 06:07

“The United States provided many of the vehicles the Ukrainians use today, so they must be maintained – and equipped with enough ammunition to be used effectively. In particular HIMARS, a long-range rocket artillery system. They are incredibly effective against the Ukrainians. the Russians and Ukrainians are not short of targets, they are simply short of missiles. »

What do current deficits mean for Russia?

Arnold said Ukraine has been “entirely dependent on Western aid” for about two weeks after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, which began on February 24, 2022.

“This is the only thing that supports them,” he said, adding that the amount of aid Ukraine currently receives, mainly from other NATO members in Europe, does not It's not enough to win the war against Russia, but simply to stay in the fight.

“But if it starts to decline further, because, you know, Western policymakers no longer think that's a viable prospect, then that's the easiest path to Russian victory,” Arnold said.

Arnold said recent history shows that Russia is “an aggressive state, and if they win in Ukraine, they will most likely start looking to other states in Europe, especially the Baltic states.”

Biden condemns Trump for threatening to abandon NATO allies 05:16

“From an American perspective, through NATO as an alliance, it will draw America into a broader conflict,” he said, referring to the mutual defense clause contained in the founding treaty of the NATO alliance.

He said Russia's strategy appeared to be to wait and see if Western support for Ukraine wanes, and argued that supporting Ukraine now would be a good defense investment for the United States in the long term.

“This is a very, very good opportunity to destroy the Russian military on the ground and destroy its conventional capability for potentially decades,” Arnold told CBS News. “And when there are other challenges that Americans are concerned about, primarily China – the annexation of Taiwan” – well, if you can undercut the Russians by spending a very, very small percentage of your defense spending, then It’s a very, very well spent amount of money.”

