Why has the British Labor Party suspended two election candidates over the war in Gaza? | News





Britain's Labor Party, currently the favorite to win the next UK general election, has been left behind after two of its parliamentary candidates were suspended by party leader Keir Starmer this week.

Starmer suspended Azar Ali and Graham Jones on Monday and Tuesday respectively after allegations they made anti-Semitic remarks about the state of Israel at a Labor Party conference in northwest England, just weeks after Hamas attacked southern Israel in October. I decided to do it. 7.

Mike Katz, national chairman of the Labor Party's Jewish Labor Movement (JLM), said all party members who attended the meeting should be suspended until the investigation is completed.

But the lawsuit raises questions about whether Starmer is trying to stifle any criticism of Israel at all, even though it has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians since it began bombing the Hamas-run Gaza Strip four months ago. also raised.

What are the charges?

The controversy began when the British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Israel had effectively approved the deadly Hamas attack that killed 1,139 Israelis, using Ali as a pretext for invading and occupying the Gaza Strip.

Labor first sided with Ali after he, who will be the party's candidate in the by-election held in Rochdale, northern England, on February 29 apologized for his comments. But it cut ties with him on Monday after additional allegations were made.

Jones, a former MP who was elected to contest the old seat of Hindburn, Lancashire, as Labor candidate in the next UK general election, has been suspended for using abusive language about Israel. Because the Israeli army must be locked up.

Why is this such a sensitive topic for Labor?

Starmer became Labor leader in 2020 after his socialist predecessor Jeremy Corbyn resigned.

Corbyn, who was a staunch supporter of Palestinian rights during his time as Labor leader, has been repeatedly criticized by his detractors for doing little to address allegations of antisemitism within the party.

Starmer pledged to remove this poison when he took over as Labor leader four years ago. [Labour Party anti-Semitism] To its roots.

Keir Starmer began distancing himself from Jeremy Corbyn from the moment he was elected Labor leader, James Mitchell, a professor at the University of Edinburgh's School of Social and Political Science, told Al Jazeera.

But he added that at times the Labor leader seemed more intent on opposing caricatures of Jeremy Corbyn than the real Jeremy Corbyn, in order to maximize the sense that Labor had changed.

British opposition Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks next to Azhar Ali, then Labor candidate for the Pendle Party, at a general election campaign event in Nelson, England, on December 10, 2019. [Andrew Yates/Reuters]

Indeed, many fear that Labor today has become a political movement that has little tolerance for voices that criticize Israel and hold it accountable for its actions in Gaza.

Starmer himself was criticized for failing to call for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian territories, where Israel's merciless bombing has forced some two million people to flee their homes.

Any decent person would want to eradicate anti-Semitism, but Starmer and the Labor right have weaponized it against Corbyn's left, a long-time supporter of Palestinian rights, and Simon Pia, a former British Labor spin doctor. , told Al Jazeera.

He added: “Starmer is now in the box because any criticism of Israel can be tainted with anti-Semitism.” But his support for Israel causes problems not only for leftists and Muslim supporters, but also for everyone who is appalled by what many international bodies, such as the ICJ, have labeled genocide in Gaza.

Why is this so important to Labor now?

The next UK general election must be held no later than January 28, 2025, but it is likely that UK Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call it sometime this year.

Therefore, the status of the Labor Party, which has been laying an electoral foundation for a long time, appears to be high. This party, which has been in opposition for 14 years since the Conservatives took power in 2010, has suffered three consecutive losses in the general election.

Starmer is the leader of the third largest opposition party in the Labor Party during this period, but if he wins the next UK general election, Labor will replace the Conservatives as the party of the UK government and Starmer will take over as Prime Minister.

Will this row harm Labour's electoral chances?

Some in the party, such as Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, criticized Starmer for taking too long to suspend Azhar Ali.

Nonetheless, commentators said Labor's consistent lead in opinion polls meant Starmer's job was safe.

If these issues affect you [on Labour electorally] If so, that will likely be limited, Mitchell said.

Sunak, who won the Conservative Party leadership in 2022, became Britain's fifth prime minister in just six years. But his two years in power have had no effect on opinion polls, suggesting that Labor will electorally annihilate Sunak's Conservatives at the next UK general election.

Indeed, voters appear to be tired of the Conservative government, which has been mired in scandal and chaos in recent years. In mid-2022, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to resign after he was found to have deliberately misled parliament about holding political parties during the COVID-19 pandemic contrary to lockdown rules. This was followed by the disastrous reign of former party leader Liz Truss, who was forced to resign as prime minister after just 44 days in office, as financial markets collapsed in September 2022 over a tax-cut budget.

