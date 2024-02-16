US will respect Indonesian vote results, White House says





White House

The White House said Thursday it would accept the results of Indonesia's presidential election in which Prabowo Subianto, a former army general who was barred from entering the United States for more than a year decade due to allegations of human rights violations, claimed victory.

We will convey our congratulations at the appropriate time. “I can't give you a certain date or time because I understand the results are still coming in,” John Kirby, national security communications adviser, told VOA during a briefing at the White House. We will respect the vote and the voice of the Indonesian people.

Preliminary tallies from several polling institutes showed that Prabowo, who like most Indonesians goes by his first name, outperformed his rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, securing more than 50 percent of the vote, the threshold to avoid a second round of elections.

The official tally from the General Election Commission is expected to be released next month. But Prabowo insisted he had won, telling thousands of his supporters in the capital, Jakarta, that it was a victory for all Indonesians.

In 2020, the Trump administration lifted the de facto ban on Prabowos entering the United States, imposed following accusations of human rights abuses, including the kidnapping and torture of pro activists. -democracy during the ouster in 1998 of his then father. the law, President Suharto and involvement in military crimes in East Timor.

Prabowo denies the allegations and has never been formally charged.

Pressed by VOA on whether the Biden administration was comfortable with Prabowos' record, Kirby emphasized that human rights have been the very foundation of Biden's foreign policy.

“There is not a single conversation he has in the world with foreign leaders where he does not raise issues and concerns about human rights and civil rights,” he said. .This is not going to change.

Prabowo vowed to continue the widely popular policies of outgoing President Joko Widodo. Jokowi, as he is often called, governed with an economy-first modernization agenda that led to rapid growth in gross domestic product, bringing Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, in the ranks of middle-income countries.

Jokowi defeated Prabowo in previous elections, but this year he showed support for his former rival through his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, who ran with Prabowo for vice-president. president.

Gibran was only able to join the Prabowos group after the country's Constitutional Court created an exception to the rule that candidates must be at least 40 years old. That fueled criticism that Jokowi was trying to create a political dynasty in the world's third-largest democracy.

These concerns will be largely ignored by Washington, given Indonesia's central role in the United States' geopolitical influence struggle with China and in international efforts to mitigate climate change. Indonesia is the largest exporter of coal and claims the world's largest reserves of nickel, a key component of electric car batteries.

If the results show a Prabowo victory next month, then I would expect the United States to treat Minister Prabowo the same way it treated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his election in 2014, renouncing to any remaining restrictions on engagement with him, Aaron Connelly, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told VOA.

Biden hosted Modi for a glitzy state visit to the White House last year. The president's embrace of the autocratic Hindu nationalist, whose government has overseen a crackdown on press freedoms and opposition leaders, has been criticized by lawmakers and activists who say the administration is giving priority to geopolitical opportunism rather than human rights.

Just as with India, which Washington views as a counterweight to China, the United States wants to forge closer ties with Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population and an important voice of the Global South.

For months, Jakarta and Washington have been discussing a possible mining partnership aimed at facilitating nickel trade. Indonesia's nickel mining and refining industry relies heavily on investment from Chinese companies and is besieged by environmental concerns, limiting its access to the U.S. market.

