Anti-Semitic hate incidents in the UK hit record high in 2023, charity says





Christina McSorley, Elaine DunkleyBBC News

getty images

Reports of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain hit a record high last year, according to figures from the Jewish security charity.

The Community Security Trust (CST) reported 4,103 anti-Jewish hate incidents in 2023, up from 1,662 in 2022 and almost double the previous record of 2,255 in 2021.

The annual report relies on figures from self-reported incidents.

Two-thirds of the incidents occurred during or after the October 7 Hamas attack.

This includes 416 incidents reported to CST, which works to protect British Jews from antisemitism, in the week following the attacks – the highest number of any week since.

CST said the increase suggests “celebration of Hamas's attacks on Israel rather than outrage over Israel's military response in Gaza.”

It also found that such incidents in and around schools in England have more than tripled since 2022.

BBC/DAN NELSONYoni said he and his friends regularly shouted anti-Jewish hatred in public.

Security has been increased at many Jewish schools since October, including King David High School in Manchester.

While students feel safe at school, some say they have been abused while traveling to and from school.

Verbal abuse on the streets has become a part of everyday life for students like Yoni.

“I’m often quite afraid to walk around with a kippah. [skullcap] “Because that makes me definitely Jewish,” he said. “Personally, I've had people yelling at me from a car when I was walking down the street, and it had quite an impact.

“I received a threat a few weeks ago and reported it, and the police took care of it.”

His friend Akivah was also abused while shopping in Manchester.

“Unfortunately for many people it’s just a fact of life.”

'Crack down'

Higher Education Secretary Robert Halfon said the figures were very worrying.

“It is unacceptable to see this form of hatred taking place in education as well,” he said.

“I have contacted every vice-chancellor and personally contacted many of them to ask them to step up and crack down on antisemitism on university campuses.

“The government has made it clear that hate crimes of any kind will not be tolerated and anyone found to have committed such crimes will face the full force of the law.”

Latest figures from Britain's largest police force show a significant rise in anti-Semitic crime in the month since the October 7 attacks.

Greater Manchester Police recorded 74 crimes compared to 15 in the same period the previous year, while British Transport Police recorded 87 crimes in 2022, up from eight in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police recorded 218 separate anti-Semitic incidents between October 1 and 18, up from 15 in the same period last year.

Some forces, including the Met, have also recorded an increase in Islamophobic crimes.

The biggest increase came from West Yorkshire Police, which reported 49 such incidents in the month following the October 7 attack, up from 29 in the same period in 2022.

Rabbi Rickman says the only way to build harmonious relationships is for schools to work together.

Rabbi Benjy Rickman, head of religious studies at King David High School, thinks it's “appalling” that students are afraid to use public transportation because they are Jewish.

He believes education is key to tackling anti-Semitism and has been working with a variety of faith schools across Manchester for more than 10 years.

The school's headteacher, John Dalziel, said there had always been a “backdrop of anti-Semitic comments and anti-Semitic abuse” aimed at students, but that he had seen a “surge” since October 7.

“I think it’s important to remember that these are children,” he said.

“They have no involvement whatsoever in what is happening in Israel and Gaza.”

Mr Dalziel added that the school had always had “heavy security” but had now taken extra measures, including a prominent police presence outside the school gates, to protect staff and students.

Last November, the government announced $7 million in funding to help schools and colleges tackle anti-Semitism.

Of the 7 million, 5.5 million are now available for organizations to bid on.

CST's annual report also states:

University-related anti-Semitic incidents more than tripled, from 60 in 2022 to 182 in 2023. Online anti-Semitism accounted for 31% of all incidents in 2023, compared to 22% of incidents in 2022. For the first time, every police area in England had at least one anti-Semitic incident. .

CST said anti-Semitic hate incidents have surged since Oct. 7, when Hamas gunmen killed about 1,200 people and took 253 hostage in southern Israel.

Israeli forces then began operations in Gaza, and the Hamas-run health ministry said more than 28,500 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since then.

CST chief executive Mark Gardner said the report highlights the human impact of anti-Semitism in the UK.

“Every single one of those reports reaches people, people who are asking what kind of future there is,” he said.

“This report tells in very dry terms a very human story that has a profound impact on British Jews.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Marie van der Zyl, president of the Council of Representatives of British Jews, said: “There is hatred and prejudice against Jews and other minorities, but I don't think it would exist today.” .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-68288727 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos