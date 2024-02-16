Japan and the United Kingdom are in recession. Is the United States next?





CNN New York —

And so two of the world's largest economies are in technical recession.

On Thursday, Japan and the United Kingdom both reported their second consecutive negative quarter of gross domestic product, meeting the widely accepted definition of a recession.

Could the United States, the world's largest economy, be next? Far from there.

Japan's economic contraction is linked to its shrinking population, Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote Thursday. In 2022, the country's population declined by 800,000, marking the 14th consecutive year of contraction. This limits the country's ability to grow because it means fewer people are making and consuming fewer things, Donovan said.

In the UK, however, population and wage growth have not been enough to prevent a decline in consumer spending, one of the main drivers of that economy.

The opposite happened in the United States. Over the past two quarters, the country's economy has seen much higher GDP growth than expected, largely thanks to strong consumer spending.

The U.S. economy has an advantage over most advanced economies thanks to $5 trillion in pandemic stimulus money, which continues to help shore up household finances. Another advantage is being less dependent on Russian energy, making it less vulnerable than many other countries to the surge in natural gas prices that followed the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 .

But U.S. retail sales data for January came in well below expectations on Thursday, suggesting Americans may be tightening their belts a little more after a record-breaking holiday season.

The job market nevertheless remains remarkably strong, as evidenced by the country's unemployment rate, which has remained below 4% for 24 consecutive months.

The US economy could currently be in recession without Americans realizing it.

That's because the economy isn't widely and officially considered to be in recession until a relatively unknown group of eight economists say so.

This group, known as the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research, retroactively judges the onset of a recession based on a significant decline in economic activity that spreads across the entire economy. economy and lasts more than a few months.

There is no fixed rule on what this entails, but it could include factors such as a rising unemployment rate, a decline in income, a significant drop in spending, or a negative economic growth rate.

But above all, two consecutive negative quarters of GDP are not always considered a recession. The United States experienced this in 2022 and the NBER committee did not announce a recession.

That said, the risk of recession has been elevated since the U.S. Federal Reserve began its tightening cycle in March 2022, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters in December. However, he added, there is little reason to believe that the economy is currently in recession.

But even when the economy appears to have never been better, there is still the possibility of a recession next year, Powell added.

Indeed, unforeseen economic shocks, such as a global pandemic, can occur at any time.

That aside, Philipp Carlsson-Szlezak, global chief economist at Boston Consulting Group, doesn't think the U.S. will enter a recession this year. It will be more of a year of slow growth, he said.

The resilience of the American economy rests on fundamental assets, foremost among which the job market and the personal finances of Americans, he added.

Although he doesn't think it's likely, a potential recession in the U.S. could occur if the Fed doesn't cut interest rates at all this year.

Because investors are widely pricing in the possibility of multiple rate cuts in 2024, if they don't materialize, it could harm financial markets enough to trigger a recession, Carlsson-Szlezak said.

