UK by-election: Double blow to Sunak as Labor flips two Tory seats





LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged voters and his uneasy party on Friday to support him after two British constituencies elected opposition lawmakers in seats held for years by Sunak's Conservatives.

This result will further amplify the Conservative Party's concerns that the Conservative Party, which has been in power for 14 years, will be in trouble when a general election is held in less than a year. The Conservatives consistently trail center-left Labor by 10 to 20 points in national opinion polls.

Labor candidate Damien Egan won the House of Commons seat for Kingswood in southwest England, while Labor's Gen Kitchen won Wellingborough in the heart of the country, results published on Friday showed. The Conservatives won both elections by wide margins in the last general election in 2019, but their support collapsed in Thursday's by-election.

Reform UK, formerly known as the Brexit Party, came in third, putting the Conservatives under pressure from both the left and the right.

Labor candidate Damien Egan speaks after being declared the winner of the Kingswood by-election and sitting for Kingswood at Thornbury Leisure Centre, Gloucestershire, on Friday February 16, 2024. (Ben Birchall//PA via AP)

Labor leader Keir Starmer said the results showed people wanted change.

But Sunak implored voters to stick to our plans because they set out to deliver the change the country wants and needs.

We as a country have certainly been through a lot over the past few years, but I truly believe we are pointing in the right direction at the start of this year. he told reporters.

More than 50 countries will vote in 2024.

Thursday's election replaced one lawmaker who resigned to protest Sunak's lack of commitment to green energy and another ousted over allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct.

The Conservatives have lost 10 by-elections since the last general election, more than any government since the 1960s. This includes six defeats and one win since Sunak took office in October 2022. He replaced Liz Truss, who had rattled the economy with an unfunded tax cut plan and was in office for just seven weeks.

Sunak, who became the fifth Conservative Party leader since 2016, regained some stability but failed to revive the ruling party's popularity.

The Conservative Party has been in power nationally since 2010. It was a year of austerity following the World Bank crisis, Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a global pandemic and a war in Europe that triggered the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

Opinion polls show the Conservatives are gaining ground across the country, from wealthy southern voters alienated by Brexit to working-class northern voters who switched from Labor for the 2019 election when then-prime minister Boris Johnson promised to spread prosperity to long-neglected regions. appears to be losing support. .

These promises have largely gone unfulfilled, and Britain's economic growth has virtually stalled, with the country falling into recession at the end of 2023 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. This limits the extent to which governments can entice voters with pre-election tax cuts.

Winning Kingswood candidate Egan said the Conservative government had robbed our country of hope for 14 years, leaving the country feeling unable to move forward no matter how hard it worked.

It doesn't have to be this way. He said, you know it, I know it, we all know it.

Conservative Party Chairman Richard Holden said the vote result was very disappointing, but the Conservatives said the low turnout of less than 40% of eligible voters was a sign that British voters were unenthusiastic about Labour.

But John Curtis, a polling expert at the University of Strathclyde, said the results showed the Conservatives were facing very serious electoral difficulties.

The Conservatives will have to break historical records to get back from where they were, he told the BBC.

Sunak must call an election this year, although the exact date is up to him.

The Conservatives' defeat could embolden Sunak, many of his rivals in a fractured party already positioning themselves for the leadership race that will follow the election defeat. Some want to oust Sunak more quickly and replace him with a hardliner who could win back reformist voters who want to curb immigration, cut taxes and scrap green energy measures.

Former Conservative Brexit Secretary David Frost wrote about X: To win back voters, we need to shift to more conservative policies on taxes and spending, immigration, net zero, public sector reform, and more. It's late, but it's not too late.

Sunak is not only grappling with a sluggish economy but also trying to overcome a British Supreme Court ban on his signature immigration policy. The plan is to send asylum seekers reaching the UK on a one-way journey across the English Channel to Rwanda. The plan was announced nearly two years ago, but political and legal opposition prevented the flights from taking off.

Sunak's only consolation is that Labor is also experiencing turbulence. Last week the party weakened a key green investment pledge, saying the Conservatives had left the economy too weak to deliver on their promises.

Starmer is also struggling to stamp out allegations of anti-Semitism within the party. This week the party rejected its candidate for another special election after a newspaper published remarks he made at a regional party conference alleging that Israel had allowed the October 7 attack by Hamas as a pretext for invading Gaza.

Critics say there is evidence that Labor has failed to stamp out the anti-Semitism that festered under former leader Jeremy Corbyn, a staunch supporter of Palestine and critic of Israel. It is unclear whether the controversy has hurt Labor in the opinion polls.

