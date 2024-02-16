Volkswagen cars stuck at ports over banned parts report DW 02/15/2024





German automaker Volkswagen (VW) said on Wednesday there had been a delay in the delivery of some models to the US market due to problems with an auto part that, according to a Financial Times (FT) report, may have violated US anti-forcing rules. labor law.

“We are working to remedy a delay in the delivery of certain Volkswagen Group vehicles from US ports to dealerships due to a customs issue,” Volkswagen said in a statement to DW.

Report points to component made in China

The FT reported that thousands of Porsche, Bentley and Audi vehicles were seized at US ports after a supplier to parent company Volkswagen discovered a Chinese-made subcomponent inside the vehicles that violated the law work.

The publication cites two people with knowledge of the matter.

The FT reported that the electronic component came from “western China”, but added that the sources stressed that Volkswagen was not aware of the origin of the specific part which “came from a supplier indirectly further downstream in its supply chain, until the supplier alerted him to the problem.

The German car manufacturer would have alerted the American authorities immediately after this information became known.

What did Volkswagen say?

In a statement, Volkswagen said the problem was linked to a “small electronic component”, which was “being replaced”.

The company said it takes “allegations of human rights abuses very seriously, both within the company and in the supply chain.”

China peddles an alternative reality in Xinjiang

“As soon as we received reports of allegations regarding one of our subcontractors, we investigated the matter,” the group said.

Volkswagen is committed to clarifying the facts and then taking appropriate action. “These measures may also include terminating a relationship with a supplier if our investigations confirm serious violations,” the statement said.

US sanctions Xinjiang products

The exact origins of the component were unclear. However, on Wednesday the company said it was considering the future of its operations in the western province of Xinjiang, after German daily Handelsblatt reported that forced labor may have been used to build a test track in Turpan.

The company said it had not seen any evidence of human rights violations linked to the project, but would investigate any new information that came to light.

The United States has banned imports from Xinjiang since December 2021. Dozens of countries have condemned China for “crimes against humanity” over its treatment of the Uyghur community in Xinjiang. In 2022, the UN found serious human rights violations by China, including forced labor.

U.S. authorities will only allow goods from the province if importers can provide proof that production does not involve forced labor.

Several major companies have shut down operations in Xinjiang over accusations that China is committing “genocide” against the Uyghur Muslim minority, but Volkswagen has chosen to stay.

